A musician, singer and songwriter during his 50+ year career, Charlie Daniels has scored hits on the rock, country, pop and Christian charts, receiving numerous accolades, including induction into the Grand Ole Opry and Musicians Hall of Fame, the Pioneer Award by the Academy of Country Music and as a BMI Icon in recognition of his songwriting. In 2014, Daniels co-founded The Journey Home Project, a not-for-profit organization, that assists in securing funds to help causes that benefit veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. Visit him at www.charliedaniels.com.