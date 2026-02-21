Gwen Stefani accused of 'MAGA makeover' after promoting Lent prayer challenge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwen Stefani is facing both backlash and praise after speaking out on faith.

As the pop icon promotes a 40-day Lent challenge on the prayer and meditation app Hallow, she’s facing accusations of undergoing a "MAGA makeover."

"Hey everyone, I just got my ashes, and I’m ready for Lent. This year, I’ll be doing Hallow’s 40-day Lent Prayer Challenge. It’s going to be incredible. Check it out. God bless," Stefani says in the ad, which has been widely shared on social media.

GWEN STEFANI 'STEPPING BOLDLY INTO HER FAITH,' SPARKING STRONG REACTIONS FROM FANS: EXPERT

In another video she posted on Instagram on Ash Wednesday, the 55-year-old singer expressed her excitement for Lent and invited her 17.7 million followers to join her in the 40-day prayer challenge with Hallow.

Stefani’s boldness in stepping forward with her faith — and her decision to work with Hallow — has not come without controversy.

Stefani’s loyal fans appear divided on social media. Some have been cheering her on, but others are more critical, accusing her of abandoning her former "cool" image and diving headfirst into religious conservatism by partnering with the app, which has garnered criticism for its anti-abortion stance and its ties to conservative figures like Vice President JD Vance, who is an investor.

One critic wrote on X, "How she went from being the coolest woman ever to this MAGA religious b---- is beyond me. Shame on her."

GWEN STEFANI SAYS SHE'S TURNED TO FAITH ‘RIGHT AWAY’ DURING TOUGH TIMES: ‘IT’S A JOURNEY'

Another lamented, "Gwen Stefani’s MAGA downfall is soooo disappointing."

"She ain’t no hollaback girl anymore … she has the maga makeover…" another comment read, as the user referred to one of her hit songs.

One person simply wrote, "Ugh canceled."

Defenders have rushed to Stefani's side, calling out what they say as hypocrisy from those criticizing her for her faith.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"If being religious is now a MAGA thing, then maybe we should start dragging all your favorites who also share faith," one fan wrote.

Another fan hit back at the "MAGA" labeling, saying, "It’s a huge disservice when we label people who just want to stay out of the political moment. Gwen represents millions who don’t fit into these boxes. We should be careful."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

One user quipped, "You’re the only reason I’m still on this godforsaken app…"

Several other followers left heart emojis in support of Stefani.

This isn’t the first time Stefani has teamed up with Hallow.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She first announced her collaboration in December 2024, as she launched a 25-day prayer challenge for Advent, another partnership with the app that invited her fans to engage in prayer and meditation ahead of Christmas.

The app has also received endorsements from other celebrities, including Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt.