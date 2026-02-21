Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Eric Dane's friends launch $250K GoFundMe for daughters after 'Grey's Anatomy' star loses ALS battle

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star died at 53 after battling ALS, leaving behind wife Rebecca Gayheart and daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Eric Dane celebrates the wins following ALS diagnosis Video

Eric Dane celebrates the wins following ALS diagnosis

"Countdown" star Eric Dane told Fox News Digital that he's taking his disease day by day.

Eric Dane's friends are stepping up after the "Grey's Anatomy" actor died this week at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS.

Friends of the family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, after their father’s fight with the devastating disease.

The GoFundMe page included a statement released by his loved ones, as they mourned the loss of the beloved actor, who had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. 

ERIC DANE’S HEARTBREAKING FINAL WORDS TO HIS DAUGHTERS REVEALED IN LAST INTERVIEW BEFORE ALS DEATH

Georgia Dane, Eric Dane, and Billie Dane pose together on the red carpet at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."

Family friends created a GoFundMe for Eric Dane's two daughters. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS," the statement read. "He leaves behind his devoted wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

The fundraiser is designed to provide financial stability for his daughters.

Money raised will cover their schooling, housing, and other essential needs as they "face uncertainty" without their father, the creators of the page explained.

It underscores the immense loss the family is facing but also celebrates Dane's legacy as an advocate for ALS awareness, even as his own health deteriorated rapidly.

‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ STAR ERIC DANE DEAD AT 53

"Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and push for greater awareness," the page read. "Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters."

Eric Dane in a wheelchair filming "Famous Last Words"

Dane died on Feb. 19, less than a year after he publicly shared his diagnosis of ALS. (Netflix)

The donation goal was set at $250,000, with "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and his wife, Ashley, donating $27,000.

News of the fundraiser comes after the release of a deeply personal video interview Dane recorded last November for Netflix’s "Famous Last Words." The emotional footage captured Dane’s final messages to his daughters.

REBECCA GAYHEART STEPS UP AS CAREGIVER FOR ESTRANGED HUSBAND ERIC DANE AS ALS DEMANDS 24-HOUR CARE

"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," Dane said, his voice cracking as he spoke directly to the camera. "I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?" 

He shared poignant memories, including moments spent with his daughters playing in the ocean — calling them his "water babies." The actor then offered his daughters several life lessons he hoped they would hold on to forever.

Eric Dane as Dr. Mark Sloan in a promotional image for the television series

Dane was best known for his role on "Grey's Anatomy." (Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

He strongly encouraged his two daughters to live in the moment.

"The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment," he urged in part, reflecting on how ALS forced him to stop worrying about the future and simply live in the present.

Dane additionally stressed the importance of love to his two daughters. "Find love in your life, whether it’s with someone or in a passion," he advised, recounting how acting had been his own saving grace through his darkest times. "That love eventually got me through my darkest hours… My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me."

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are pictured in Paris with their daughters.

Dane shared daughters Billie and Georgia with wife Rebecca Gayheart. (Rebecca Gayheart/Instagram)

The "Grey's Anatomy" star concluded his message by encouraging his daughters to face life’s challenges with grace. 

"This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit," he said. "So when something unexpected hits you, and it will, fight and face it with honesty, integrity and grace. Even if it feels insurmountable, I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything."

Dane’s final words to Billie and Georgia were a father’s last act of love and guidance: "Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. You are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you."

Actors Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane pose together at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Although Gayheart and Dane were no longer romantically involved, she continued caring for him throughout his illness. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for GLAAD)

The "Euphoria" actor died after losing his battle with ALS on Feb. 19.

He married Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. They separated in 2017, but the divorce filing was withdrawn in April 2025. Just weeks later, the actor announced he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

