Eric Dane's friends launch $250K GoFundMe for daughters after 'Grey's Anatomy' star loses ALS battle

Eric Dane's friends are stepping up after the "Grey's Anatomy" actor died this week at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS.

Friends of the family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, after their father’s fight with the devastating disease.

The GoFundMe page included a statement released by his loved ones, as they mourned the loss of the beloved actor, who had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS," the statement read. "He leaves behind his devoted wife , Rebecca Gayheart, and two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

The fundraiser is designed to provide financial stability for his daughters.

Money raised will cover their schooling, housing, and other essential needs as they "face uncertainty" without their father, the creators of the page explained.

It underscores the immense loss the family is facing but also celebrates Dane's legacy as an advocate for ALS awareness, even as his own health deteriorated rapidly.

"Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and push for greater awareness," the page read. "Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters."

The donation goal was set at $250,000, with "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and his wife, Ashley, donating $27,000.

News of the fundraiser comes after the release of a deeply personal video interview Dane recorded last November for Netflix’s "Famous Last Words." The emotional footage captured Dane’s final messages to his daughters.

"Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," Dane said, his voice cracking as he spoke directly to the camera. "I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?"

He shared poignant memories, including moments spent with his daughters playing in the ocean — calling them his "water babies." The actor then offered his daughters several life lessons he hoped they would hold on to forever.

He strongly encouraged his two daughters to live in the moment.

"The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment," he urged in part, reflecting on how ALS forced him to stop worrying about the future and simply live in the present.

Dane additionally stressed the importance of love to his two daughters. "Find love in your life, whether it’s with someone or in a passion," he advised, recounting how acting had been his own saving grace through his darkest times. "That love eventually got me through my darkest hours… My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me."

The "Grey's Anatomy" star concluded his message by encouraging his daughters to face life’s challenges with grace.

"This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit," he said. "So when something unexpected hits you, and it will, fight and face it with honesty, integrity and grace. Even if it feels insurmountable, I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything."

Dane’s final words to Billie and Georgia were a father’s last act of love and guidance: "Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. You are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you."

The "Euphoria" actor died after losing his battle with ALS on Feb. 19.

He married Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. They separated in 2017, but the divorce filing was withdrawn in April 2025. Just weeks later, the actor announced he had been diagnosed with ALS.