Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dead at 81

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Kenny Rogers, a longtime star of country music, died Friday night, according to a statement posted by his family. He was 81.

Known for such hits as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Lucille,” Rogers died peacefully at home of natural causes at 10:25 p.m., the statement said.

Early in his career, Rogers led the band Kenny Rogers and The First  Edition, whose hits included the Mel Tillis-written song, "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.