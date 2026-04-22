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Jennifer Aniston supports Justin Theroux baby news as A-listers turn break-ups into friendships

Paltrow and Chris Martin, Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis among friendly ex-couples

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
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When a Hollywood power couple marriage falls apart and ends in divorce, the news of the split inevitably becomes tabloid fodder.

However, many A-list celebrities have made the decision to transform the pain of their failed marriage into a lifelong friendship with their former partner, something that previously has been unusual in the business.

Jennifer Aniston most recently liked ex-husband Justin Theroux's baby announcement — which he shared in a joint Instagram post with his wife Nicole Brydon Bloom. Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 until 2018, and have remained friends since their divorce.

Other stars who have remained friendly with their exes include Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Courtney Cox and David Arquette, and more.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux; Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Hollywood's biggest stars, like Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, have opted to stay friends despite divorce. (JB Lacroix/WireImage; Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBC)

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In 2024, Theroux told The Times that Aniston "is still very dear to me."

Theroux and Bloom got engaged in 2024 and married the following year.

Aniston is currently in a relationship with Jim Curtis.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux standing together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills

Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 until 2018. (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

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Aniston reacted to her ex-husband Theroux sharing news that he and wife Bloom welcomed their first child.

The star liked the post announcing the news on Instagram.

The picture featured Theroux cradling his newborn son on his chest. Theroux and Bloom posted the joint photo with the caption: "He’s here. We are so in love."

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Paltrow and Martin split in 2014 via "consciously uncoupling," but the former lovebirds have remained friends since.

Last year, Paltrow talked about the status of her relationship with Martin, whom she shared two children with.

Paltrow told Vanity Fair: "It’s not quite brother, but we are complete family. He is there for me through anything, and vice versa," she said of Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin standing together at a gala event in Beverly Hills

Paltrow and Martin are parents to kids Apple and Moses. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization)

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Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have also maintained friendly relations despite splitting in 2015.

Last year, Garner wished Affleck a happy Father’s Day on her Instagram, posting a picture of him with one of their kids. She captioned it: "Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot." 

Affleck told GQ in January 2025 that he is "really lucky" to have a "really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner."

Colin Farrell, Michael Clarke Duncan, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck posing at Daredevil premiere in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck pose with their "Daredevil" co-stars Colin Farrell and Michael Clarke Duncan at the L.A. premiere in 2003. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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The actor added that Garner is "wonderful and great and we work together well."

In 2016, Garner explained why she became friends with Affleck despite their divorce.

"The main thing is these kids. And we’re completely in line with what we hope for them," she told Vanity Fair. "If you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person," she told Vanity Fair.

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Demi Moore has been supportive of ex-husband Bruce Willis — even almost 30 years after their divorce. They were married from 1987 until 2000.

Moore and Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, share three daughters together: Rumer, Tallulah and Scout.

On Willis, Moore told People last year "that regardless of what the outside relationship has been, we have maintained being a family in various forms. The foundation of making our children our priority has never wavered."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore standing together in Paris

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore pose together in Paris in 1995. (Pool Rossi/Scorcelletti/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images)

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After they split, Moore and Willis still attended premieres together and traveled to Paris — and during the COVID pandemic, they isolated together.

Moore attended his wedding to his now-wife Emma Heming in 2009, four years after he attended her wedding to then-husband Ashton Kutcher.

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After his diagnosis, Moore signed a note alongside Heming and his five children: "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that."

Courteney Cox and David Arquette are another friendly ex-couple.

The duo, who are parents to daughter Coco, were married from 1999 until their divorce in 2013.

Coco Arquette Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette posing together at an event

Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette with their daughter Coco. (Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

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Cox and Arquette also worked on Scream 5 in 2022 and Scream 7, released earlier this year.

In 2010, he spoke about working with his ex-wife during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Well, we co-parent. So, we’re in touch quite a bit. It’s great. But we always love working together."

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Adding: "She’s an incredible actress, so it’ll be fun to bring these characters back to life and see where they’re at… co-starring’s the easy part."

Cox recently cast David’s sister Patricia Arquette for her new project, "Evil Genius." Cox serves as the director and as one of the movie’s producers.

Miranda Kerr revealed in February that while her marriage to Orlando Bloom didn’t bring "out the best in each other," their relationship post-divorce has been much different.

The Victoria's Secret model said that "Orlando and I are great friends," during an appearance on "We Need To Talk" podcast in February.

Model Miranda Kerr and actor Orlando Bloom arriving at Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2013. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

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The duo share a son, Flynn, and Kerr said they both prioritized him by working to "completely forgive each" other and "make peace."

The supermodel noted that "having animosity towards someone else because they didn’t live up to your expectations is very draining."

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"I just wished him a happy birthday and he told me, thank you to me for being such a wonderful mother to Flynn and a great friend to him, and how grateful he is to have me in his life. And I feel the same."

Kerr appeared at the Environmental Working Group's Know Your Worth Earth Day Dinner on April 22, and spoke to E! News about her co-parenting relationship with Bloom.

"Put the needs of the child first. That’s so important to think about, ‘Is this in the best interest for the child?’ And that's what we've done from day one with Flynn, and that's helped navigate so many challenging situations that have come up. Kids first," she told the outlet.

Bloom and his ex-fiancée Katy Perry also co-parent their daughter Daisy.

Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy playing in a field outside

Orlando Bloom and his daughter Daisy play together in a field outside in a photo shared by Katy Perry on Instagram. (Katy Perry/Instagram)

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A source told People in December that "they’re both super committed to keeping this family dynamic," noting that it’s "all amicable and pretty easy."

Perry, who is in a relationship with Justin Trudeau, recently shared an image of Bloom with Daisy on her Instagram — proving they are friends.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

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