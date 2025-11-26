Expand / Collapse search
John Stamos and Jerry O’Connell bury the hatchet after yearslong rift over Rebecca Romijn

'Full House' star John Stamos had called ex-wife Rebecca Romijn 'the Devil' in 2023 book, creating tension with O'Connell family

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
John Stamos’ wife gives tongue-in-cheek answer to why their marriage is successful Video

John Stamos’ wife gives tongue-in-cheek answer to why their marriage is successful

Caitlin McHugh Stamos and the ‘Full House’ star got married in 2018.

Rebecca Romijn's husband, Jerry O'Connell and John Stamos playfully put their yearslong feud to rest.

O'Connell and Stamos posed together for a photo featuring the "Full House" star's wife Caitlin McHugh.

"First @zohrankmamdani and @realdonaldtrump Then me and @johnstamos You are up @russian_kremlin & zelenskyy_official," O'Connell captioned the post.

O'Connell, Stamos and McHugh were together to celebrate Howie Mandel's birthday. The "Deal or No Deal" host commented on the post, writing, "This is what I do. I bring people together. You’re welcome."

Jerry O'Connell, John Stamos and his wife Caitlin pose together

John Stamos and Jerry O’Connell appeared friendly in a photo taken during Howie Mandel’s birthday celebration years after the "Full House" star's memoir sparked tension. (Jerry O'Connell Instagram)

The photo came as a shock, years after a feud began between Romijn, O'Connell and Stamos over comments the actor made about his ex-wife in his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me." Stamos shared details of his failed marriage to Romjin, who he was married to from 1998 until 2005, in the book.

After her divorce from Stamos, Romijn moved on with O'Connell. The two share twin daughters together.

Stamos has also since moved on, marrying McHugh in 2018. The two first met on the set of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2011 but reconnected romantically years later.

While everyone had seemingly moved on with their lives, Stamos brought up past wounds in his 2023 memoir.

Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos side by side

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn married in 2007, two years after the model and John Stamos divorced. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb, Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh at "The Little Mermaid" premiere

John Stamos married wife Caitlin McHugh in February 2018. The couple have a son named Billy. (Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

While promoting his memoir, Stamos opened up about how he felt "emasculated" in his marriage to Romijn as she found Hollywood success while he struggled in his career.

"I think that she outgrew me," Stamos said during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." The "Full House" star noted that he could have tried harder to save the marriage, but things ended up falling apart. "I didn't work as hard as I should at anything."

Stamos also revealed he was "shattered" by the end of his marriage for years and admitted he looked at Romijn as if she was "the Devil."

"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her. I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life," Stamos told People magazine. "One of the steps in AA, the fourth step, is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. And then I said, 'Oh, she did this, she did that, blah, blah, she did blah, blah.' And then my sponsor goes, 'Now what part did you play in that?' And I go, like, 'None.'"

After writing his memoir, Stamos had a change of heart.

"You start thinking, it's like, 'Oh, she wasn't the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her,'" he explained. "It was very public, and that was very painful. I didn't write much about that, but it's hard."

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell attend an awards show together

John Stamos and Jerry O'Connell's yearslong feud began after the "Full House" star detailed his failed marriage to Rebecca Romijn in his 2023 memoir. (Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM)

O'Connell told Andy Cohen that he didn't read the memoir and Romijn didn't have "any interest" in diving into Stamos' book either during an appearance on the Bravo star's radio show in November 2023.

"There was an interest in my household," O'Connell allowed. "But it’s so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end on ['The Howard Stern Show'], any interest of reading the book went away."

The claims made by Stamos did make things "awkward" with the couple's twin daughters.

"My children are 14, and they see what we see now," O'Connell said at the time. "There's no hiding, there's no more keeping things from them. It's pretty crazy when your kids come out for breakfast and go, 'Hey mom, your ex has a book out and called you the devil. What are your thoughts?'"

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell sit on a Bravo show

Jerry O’Connell revealed that John Stamos’ comments about Rebecca Romijn made things "awkward" for their teenage daughters. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Rebecca Romijn in a striped halter top smiles next to John Stamos in a classic tuxedo

Rebecca Romijn said she was "blindsided" by the way her ex-husband John Stamos portrayed their relationship in his book. (Steve Granitz/Getty Images)

Romijn had claimed she was "blindsided" by the way Stamos portrayed their marriage in his memoir.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," she told Entertainment Tonight in January 2024. "I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it."

Much hasn't been said since, until the now-infamous photo shared by O'Connell.

For Romijn and Stamos, the playful photo might mark a fresh chapter.

