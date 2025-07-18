Hollywood's hottest divorcees heat up summer with passionate new romances

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This summer is all about divorcees and stars over the age of 40 spicing their romantic lives up a bit with new partners.

Reese Witherspoon and her boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, were photographed this week enjoying a vacation on a yacht in St. Tropez, France. The "Legally Blonde" icon and Jim Toth finalized their divorce in 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Witherspoon and Haarmann, a German financier, were first romantically linked last July.

REESE WITHERSPOON FLAUNTS SUMMER ROMANCE WITH HER MAN DURING SUN-SOAKED GETAWAY

Sofía Vergara and Tom Brady sparked romance rumors this summer. Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022, and Vergara and Joe Manganiello finalized their divorce in July 2023.

SOFIA VERGARA, TOM BRADY SPARK SUMMER ROMANCE RUMORS ON LUXURY YACHT

Below is a look at other stars, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Alba, who have been leaning into a summer full of romance after past relationships ran their course.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has been getting cozy with a hypnotist this summer.

Earlier this month, the "Friends" star was seen enjoying a day at sea with rumored new beau Jim Curtis, who specializes in hypnotherapy , while aboard a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain.

In a photo, Aniston is seen gently placing her hand on Curtis' hand, while he has his arm around her waist.

The reported new couple were accompanied by actor Jason Bateman , wife Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer.

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun." — An insider to People magazine

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun," an insider told People of the pair.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has been romantically linked to Ines de Ramon since 2022 – two years before he finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Ramon were first publicly photographed together at the British Grand Prix in 2024.

This summer, the couple were spotted at an event celebrating Pitt's "F1" movie. In June, Pitt spoke to reporters at London's Cineworld Leicester Square and expressed his pleasure in having Ramon by his side.

"Well, sure. You know, it takes two," Pitt told Access.

Ramon was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. Pitt and Jolie were battling out their divorce for eight years before settling in December 2024.

Sofía Vergara, Tom Brady

Earlier this month, Vergara and Brady sparked romance rumors.

Vergara and Brady posed for a photo on a Ritz-Carlton yacht during a star-studded European voyage, according to Page Six .

In the photo, the Hollywood actress is seen with her hands on her hips, eyes closed and smiling for the camera while reportedly being kissed on the forehead by singer J Balvin.

Brady flashed a smile and wore sunglasses while seated next to Vergara at a dinner table.

The pair have reportedly been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, as a source described the situation as a "summer romance," according to Page Six.

Despite the speculation, sources told TMZ the "romance" label on the two is "ridiculous." The insiders claimed the time the two have spent together is nothing more than a summer fling.

Shortly after the romance rumors began, Brady, 47, shut down claims that the "Modern Family" actress, 53, is "too old" to date.

"Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction," his rep told People magazine .

Vergara has been a single woman since announcing her split from Joe Manganiello in 2023. The former couple finalized their divorce in February 2024. Both Vergara and Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reasoning for the divorce.

Brady experienced his own divorce in 2022 from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Since the end of his marriage, the former NFL quarterback has been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas

Romance rumors began to swirl when Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were photographed together for the first time the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags from a restaurant. They stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

In April, the pair were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a London park on de Armas' 37th birthday.

The day before de Armas' birthday, the Cuba native and Cruise were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter flown by the "Top Gun" star.

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen exiting the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid.

At the time, a source told People the pair were not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by director Doug Liman.

Cruise has been married three times. His first marriage to Mimi Rogers lasted from 1987 to 1990. His second marriage to Nicole Kidman lasted 11 years before their divorce in 2001. Cruise's last marriage was to Katie Holmes. The pair tied the knot in 2006, the same year they welcomed their daughter, Suri. They divorced in 2012.

Armas was famously linked to Ben Affleck in 2019. The pair split in 2021.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba appears to be moving on after her split from Cash Warren.

Alba sparked romance rumors after she was spotted boarding a plane headed back to Los Angeles from Cancun with "Captain America" star Danny Ramirez, TMZ reported.

The outlet reported that the two spent time together in the sun-soaked town.

Despite the reported quick getaway, sources told People magazine that Alba isn't dating anyone seriously, and is instead relishing her new role as a single woman months after the "Honey" actress petitioned a Los Angeles court to end her 16-year marriage.

In video obtained by TMZ , Ramirez, 32, and the "Fantastic Four" actress both attempted to go incognito by wearing snapback hats as they left Mexico for L.A. on Sunday afternoon.

Ramirez portrayed Lt. Mickey "Fanboy" Garcia in "Top Gun: Maverick," and played Falcon in "Captain America: Brave New World."

Alba has reportedly been on a few dates since announcing her split from Warren in February, insiders told People.

"She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again," sources said.

"She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now."