Bruce Springsteen appears to leave Chris Christie hanging in viral concert moment caught on video

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Bruce Springsteen appeared to snub Chris Christie during an awkward concert moment caught on video.

In a viral clip shared on social media, Springsteen can be seen walking through the crowd at his Brooklyn concert on Thursday before heading right past the former New Jersey governor. Christie held out his hand to Springsteen like other fans, but the 76-year-old musician didn't seem to acknowledge the Republican politician.

It's unclear if Springsteen purposefully ignored Christie's gesture. Fox News Digital has reached out to the singer's representative for comment.

Christie didn't seem fazed by the moment, and he returned to clapping as the show went on.

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"HAHAHA Bruce Springsteen WAS NOT HAVING IT with Chris Christie. THE SNUB!" X user Mike Ryan shared on the social media platform.

Some social media users weren't quick to agree.

"It looks like Bruce thought he was just a guy showing him which direction to go," one user wrote in the comments.

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"Christie is a huge Bruce fan," another wrote. "You can see him in a MSG live video from a few years ago."

"They are actually friendly to each other, Springsteen didn't even notice him there he was looking at the opposite side," another noted.

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Springsteen has been a vocal critic of Republican President Donald Trump, especially during his latest tour.

The "My Hometown" singer unleashed four pointed political speeches during the opening night of his "Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour."

"We are living through some very dark times," he told the crowd mid-show, according to Variety . "Our American values that have sustained us for 250 years are being challenged as never before. We’ve got our young men and women’s lives at risk in an unconstitutional and illegal war. This is happening now.

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"There are immigrants being held in detention centers around the country and being deported without due process of law to alien countries and foreign gulags. This is happening now."

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After criticizing Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department, Springsteen focused his comments on the White House.

Springsteen said, "While working Americans struggle, our president and his family enrich themselves by billions of dollars trading on the people’s office in corruption unmatched in American history. This is happening now."

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"This White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world," he added. "To many, we are no longer looked upon as an often imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good. We are no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave. We are now, to many, America the reckless, unpredictable, predatory rogue nation. That is this administration’s and this president’s legacy. This is happening now."