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Molly Sims, Brooks Nader stuns in risqué gowns at the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party

Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English were among the cover girls who walked the red carpet

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Molly Sims turned heads when she arrived at the launch of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue event in New York City.

The 52-year-old model stunned in a figure-hugging floor-length sheer black gown, which showcased her toned stomach and legs.

She paired the look with gold jewelry, a black clutch and natural makeup.

A split image of Molly Sims and Brooks Nader at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch in 2026.

Molly Sims and Brooks Nader wore black dresses to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

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Sims appears in the issue this year, celebrating the accomplishment on her Instagram with a series of photos from inside the magazine.

Molly Sims at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition celebration in New York in May 2026.

Sims wore a sheer black dress to celebrate the 2026 edition of the magazine. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Brooks Nader at the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch in New York in May 2026

Nader wore a black gown with a plunging neckline to the launch of the 2026 edition of the magazine. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Also at the event was Brooks Nader, who posed for photos in a black, floor-length dress with a plunging neckline. 

Nader posed on the red carpet alongside her "Baywatch" co-star Livvy Dunne, who opted for a little black dress with floral embellishments on the skirt.

Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne at the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch in New York in May 2026

Nader also posed with her "Baywatch" co-star, who wore a little black dress. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

The "Love Thy Nader" star famously made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019 after winning an open casting call, and made it onto the cover in 2023. She appears in the magazine again this year.

This year's issue was celebrated with an exclusive party held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, and included appearances from many big names, including three out of the four 2026 cover girls, Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English.

Alix Earle at the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch in New York in May 2026.

Earle wore a gold crotched mini dress to the launch party. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Earle walked the red carpet in a gold crocheted dress which featured cutouts throughout and fringe, which she paired with matching gold strappy heels and gold jewelry.

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She reflected on what it was like traveling to Botswana for the photoshoot in an Instagram post, calling it "such a grounding/peaceful," which "was somehow so healing."

Alix Earle on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2026.

Earle called shooting the photos for the magazine in Botswana "healing." (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition)

"On the way back from this trip I traveled alone, sat at lunch with strangers, and it was such a beautiful way to start the year," she wrote. "Getting to share these memories with the amazing SI team and girls is so special 🥺🤍 forever grateful to have such a beautiful memory live on with these photos."

Haddish also made a big statement on the red carpet in a red gown with a halter neckline.

Tiffany Haddish on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2026.

Haddish appears on the cover in an orange bikini. (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Nicole Williams English, Tiffany Haddish and Alix Earle at the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch in New York in May 2026.

Earle walked the carpet with Haddish and Williams English. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

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She and Earle posed alongside English on the carpet and inside the event, who opted for a 2003 vintage Roberto Cavalli dress.

Once inside, the three cover girls jumped on stage during a surprise performance by hip-hop artist, Fetty Wap, who performed "Trap Queen," "679" and "Again."

Nicole Williams English on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2026.

English posed on the beach for her cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English on stage at the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch in New York in May 2026.

The three cover girls joined Fetty Wap on stage during his surprise performance at the event. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Also included in the pages of the Swimsuit Edition this year are Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Katie Austin and more.

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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