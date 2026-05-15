Molly Sims, Brooks Nader stuns in risqué gowns at the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party

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Molly Sims turned heads when she arrived at the launch of the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue event in New York City.

The 52-year-old model stunned in a figure-hugging floor-length sheer black gown, which showcased her toned stomach and legs.

She paired the look with gold jewelry, a black clutch and natural makeup.

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Sims appears in the issue this year, celebrating the accomplishment on her Instagram with a series of photos from inside the magazine.

Also at the event was Brooks Nader, who posed for photos in a black, floor-length dress with a plunging neckline.

Nader posed on the red carpet alongside her "Baywatch" co-star Livvy Dunne, who opted for a little black dress with floral embellishments on the skirt.

The "Love Thy Nader" star famously made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019 after winning an open casting call, and made it onto the cover in 2023. She appears in the magazine again this year.

This year's issue was celebrated with an exclusive party held at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, and included appearances from many big names, including three out of the four 2026 cover girls, Tiffany Haddish, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English.

Earle walked the red carpet in a gold crocheted dress which featured cutouts throughout and fringe, which she paired with matching gold strappy heels and gold jewelry.

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She reflected on what it was like traveling to Botswana for the photoshoot in an Instagram post, calling it "such a grounding/peaceful," which "was somehow so healing."

"On the way back from this trip I traveled alone, sat at lunch with strangers, and it was such a beautiful way to start the year," she wrote. "Getting to share these memories with the amazing SI team and girls is so special 🥺🤍 forever grateful to have such a beautiful memory live on with these photos."

Haddish also made a big statement on the red carpet in a red gown with a halter neckline.

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She and Earle posed alongside English on the carpet and inside the event, who opted for a 2003 vintage Roberto Cavalli dress.

Once inside, the three cover girls jumped on stage during a surprise performance by hip-hop artist, Fetty Wap, who performed "Trap Queen," "679" and "Again."

Also included in the pages of the Swimsuit Edition this year are Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Katie Austin and more.

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