Ben Affleck flashes smile at Jennifer Garner during rare appearance at sporting event

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are taking their family out to the ball game.

The Hollywood exes made a rare appearance on Friday night, as they reunited for a front-row moment at Fenway Park.

Affleck, 52, was spotted flashing a smile at Garner, 53, as they watched a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays with their family in the stadiums.

The "Good Will Hunting" actor sported a green baseball cap and tan collared button-up, as the "13 Going on 30" actress donned a red striped t-shirt, with her hair styled in a ponytail.

In a video posted by Major League Baseball’s official X page, Affleck was seen nudging Garner at one point during the game, as she looked up, nodded her head and smiled.

"Great Red Sox family there -- Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kids… those are nice seats," the announcers were heard saying in the video clip.

It appeared that their children, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 16, and Samuel Affleck, 13, joined them for the family night out.

Affleck and Garner’s eldest child, Violet Anne Affleck, 19, did not show up to the baseball game.

The pair were previously married for 10 years, from 2005 until 2015.

Garner is currently dating boyfriend John Miller, chairman of CaliGroup.

In April, the Hollywood actress was spotted outside of her home, as she shared an intimate kiss before Miller hopped in his truck and drove away.

Garner has been romantically linked to Miller since 2018. While the two took a break from dating at one point, they have been going strong since 2023, People magazine reported at the time.

Garner's kiss with her boyfriend came the day before she and her ex-husband Affleck reunited for Easter Sunday with their son, Samuel.

After Affleck’s divorce from Garner, he rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The couple's marriage lasted roughly two years. Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 and finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Garner and Affleck's co-parenting relationship has recently been at the center of attention as the former couple has been spotted out and about together.

In March, Affleck and Garner were seen smiling the whole time during a paintball party for their son. They had "a bunch of good energy around them," a source told Fox News Digital about the outing. "You can just tell they were mainly there for their kid."

