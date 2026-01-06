Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Entertainment

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Inka Williams put their PDA on display during Costa Rica trip

The 45-year-old actor and Inka Williams, 26, were photographed kissing and embracing on the beach

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Channing Tatum and his new girlfriend packed on the PDA while on vacation.

The 45-year-old "Roofman" actor and his girlfriend, Inka Williams, 26, could not keep their hands off one another as they were photographed on vacation in Costa Rica.

In the photos, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand on the shore, and also enjoying a dip in the ocean together. Tatum was sporting a gray hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, while Williams was photographed in a black bikini with white straps.

Other photos show them on the sand with their arms around each other and sharing a kiss, with Tatum picking her up and holding her over his head at one point.

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend walked hand in hand on the shore.

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend walked hand in hand on the shore. (Backgrid)

Tatum and Williams were first linked in February 2025 and made their relationship Instagram official two months later in April, with Williams posting a birthday tribute to Tatum. They then made their red carpet debut in September when they attended the premiere of "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" along with his daughter, Everly, 12.

The two were previously photographed showing PDA at the premiere of Tatum's latest film, "Roofman." Williams opted for a black dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit for the premiere, which she paired with gold jewelry.

Channing Tatum held his girlfriend above his head in one of the photos.

Channing Tatum held his girlfriend above his head in one of the photos. (Backgrid)

Prior to dating Williams, Tatum was in a relationship with Jesse J., Zoë Kravitz and Jenna Dewan, who he shares his daughter with.

Kravitz and Tatum were together for three years – announcing their engagement in 2023 – before ultimately going their separate ways in October 2024.

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend embracing on the sand in Costa Rica.

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend embracing on the sand in Costa Rica. (Backgrid)

His longest relationship in the public eye was with Dewan, who he met in 2006 on the set of the movie, "Step-Up." The two played an on-screen couple, with the chemistry bleeding into their real-life, as the two went on to get married in July 2009.

"I knew instantly that we had chemistry, and it wasn't just going to be a 'hey, what's up' [hookup]," Tatum told Howard Stern in 2015 while on "The Howard Stern Show."

The two were together for 12 years, and welcomed a child together, before announcing their separation in April 2018 with an Instagram post. In the post, the couple shared that while they still love each other, "love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Following their announcement, Tatum discussed their divorce in a 2023 Vanity Fair interview, in which he called the whole process "super scary and terrifying," adding that "your life turns on its axis" during a divorce, and that it's as if "this whole plan that you had literally turns into sand and goes through your fingers."

Tatum and Williams shared a kiss while swimming in the ocean.

Tatum and Williams shared a kiss while swimming in the ocean. (Backgrid)

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams at the premiere of "Roofman" in October 2025.

The two previously showed PDA on the red carpet at the premiere of "Roofman." (Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

"When you're parents, you really understand [the] differences between the two of you," he added. "Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

