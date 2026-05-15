Harvey Weinstein rape trial ends in mistrial after jury deadlocked

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The judge in Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial declared a mistrial on Friday.

While the former Hollywood mogul has been convicted of other sex crimes on two U.S. coasts and remains behind bars, the mistrial leaves the New York rape charge in limbo after three trials.

The jury deadlocked after deliberating on whether Weinstein raped Jessica Mann in 2013.

"After hearing the testimony three separate times, and after two different juries were unable to reach a unanimous decision, maybe it’s time for the District Attorney to stop retrying the same case and focus resources on the actual crimes impacting New Yorkers every day," a spokesperson for Weinstein told Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.