Kelsea Ballerini stuns in striped bikini before hinting at new music collab

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini is kicking hot girl summer off a little early.

In a recent Instagram post, the 32-year-old country singer posted a photo dump featuring some of the fun she's been having recently, including a beach picture.

"Getting my steps in, making music, finding ramen, learning sports (cars go fast!), and simply vibing," she wrote in the caption.

One photo showed Ballerini laying on her stomach on a beach towel while sitting on the seashore with the ocean behind her. In the photo she can be seen sporting a black and white striped bikini top, gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses, with her hair styled in braids.

MEGAN MORONEY MAKES WAVES IN BLUE BIKINI AND CROSS NECKLACE DURING SUMMER BOAT DAY

Ballerini showed off her figure in another photo, featuring her in a short blue romper with a plunging halter neckline – with her toned legs on display. She accessorized the look with strappy heels and a gold purse.

A third photo featured a text conversation between the "Cowboys Cry Too" singer and Patrick Droney, which teased new music. The text conversation featured an audio file titled, "Math of Us," with both Ballerini and Patrick saying they are "so happy" with it.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"You look so beautiful and happy Kelsea Keep us updated on the new music I can’t wait to hear it when it all comes out in the next few months," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"Making music?! oh your already changing my entire life," another commenter added, while a third chimed in writing, "A collab with @patrickdroney?? My two worlds have collided."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ballerini made headlines earlier this year when news broke that she and Chase Stokes had broken up after first getting together in January 2023. After nearly three years together, they briefly called it quits in September 2025, before getting back together and breaking up a second time in February.

"Kelsea and Chase have broken up again. It happened just the other day," a source told Us Weekly after their second breakup.

Another source told People at the time that "their lives are in very different places right now" and merging them has been difficult, later adding, "Kelsea's been so supportive of him throughout their relationship, but it hasn't been reciprocated."

Following their breakup, Ballerini fueled cheating rumors when she commented on an Instagram video shared by fellow country singer Ashley Cooke, which featured an unreleased song about a man with "wandering eyes."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Whiskey nights wandering eyes make messes / hiding phones ‘idks’ make questions / towns talk and the truth starts spreading / don’t you know crossing lines makes Xs," the lyrics of Cooke's song read.

Ballerini then took to the comments, writing, ""Mmmhhhmmm," with Cooke responding, ""You get it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP