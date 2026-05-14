Lainey Wilson marries Duck Hodges in 'dream' Tennessee waterfall cave wedding

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Country star Lainey Wilson and her fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges have tied the knot after five years together.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old singer shared a joint Instagram post with Vogue magazine announcing that she and the 30-year-old former professional football player had wed, providing an inside look at their nuptials.

Wilson and Hodges were married on May 10 in Dickson, Tennessee at The Ruskin Cave with a waterfall backdrop and a country-inspired celebration.

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While speaking with Vogue, Wilson recalled how she and Hodges discovered The Ruskin Cave, a historic natural limestone cave that has become a popular venue for rustic weddings, and knew that it was the perfect location for their big day."

"Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave," she remembered. "Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue, and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property."

The Grammy Award winner and Hodges' ceremony was held on a cobblestone ledge at the foot of a waterfall.

"My absolute dream ceremony," Wilson told Vogue via People magazine. "There’s a small waterfall flowing down the hill behind the altar and windows. The waterfall is what convinced us to do the ceremony in this spot."

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"You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze," Wilson recalled to Vogue. "I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar."

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by Lainey’s friend and mentor, Wes Williams, and shared communion together before their family and friends.

"I have never seen Duck smile as big as he did then," Wilson remembered. "It made me feel giddy about turning the page into this next chapter of marriage. We were both anxious to say ‘I do!’"

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Describing the vision that she and Hodge had for their wedding, Wilson told Vogue that they wanted the celebration to reflect their easy connection as a couple.

"We wanted it to be special and beautiful, but really welcoming and comfortable for our guests," she said. "We tried not to take ourselves too seriously."

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"Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair, so naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up," Wilson added.

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For her trip down the aisle, Wilson wore a custom Oscar de La Renta gown, which was adorned with tiny Japanese cherry blossom appliques around the halter-style neckline and scattered throughout the dress.

"The cherry blossom represents living in the moment, and that’s exactly what we did," Wilson said of the design.

Meanwhile, Hodges donned a dark green bespoke suit by D. Lacquaniti along with a custom gold bolo decorated with green stones, cufflinks, and a hat pin by Mud Lowery, custom boots by Wilson's brand Golden West Boots and a Charlie 1 Horse cowboy hat.

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After exchanging vows, Wilson and Hodges strolled hand in hand down the aisle to Raye’s song "Where Is My Husband," according to Vogue. The New Orleans musical institution Rebirth Brass Band led the wedding party and guests in a second line march — a Big Easy wedding tradition — to the cocktail hour.

"It was so lovely to have that touch of my home in Louisiana up here in Tennessee," Wilson said.

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The group later participated in a second line march to the couple's wedding reception inside the cave.

"My mama led the dinner prayer for all of our guests, and we settled in for a night of good food, good company, and good music," Wilson said. "Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night.

"To close out a perfect evening, Duck and I followed the band through a send-off line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck, and drove off!"

Wilson later posted an Instagram carousel with more photos.

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Wilson and Hodges met in 2021 after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends in Nashville.

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"We went to a spot on the water in Nashville called Moby Dicky’s, and then we went to Silverado’s," Wilson told Vogue of their first date. "We’ve been pretty inseparable since."

The duo kept their relationship private before making their debut as a couple at the 2023 ACM Awards. Hodges proposed to Wilson in February 2025. The country music star later revealed she was surprised by the former NFL quarterback's proposal.

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"So, I had talked myself into thinking he was going to do it that day," Wilson said, captured on video by News Channel 5 Nashville . "And then I called my sister. I said, ‘He’s going to propose to me today.’ And she was like, 'I gotta go.'

"And then I talked myself out of it because I thought, 'Man, I sure would be upset if I talked myself into this and that don’t happen.'"

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Hodges and Wilson had been planning to visit the George Jones estate , which had been listed by one of Hodges' friends, a real estate agent. The two made a plan to stop by during the week after the 2025 Super Bowl.

"And then, as we [pulled] up, I realized that there were different plans," Wilson explained. "So, he had it all set up. He had the candles and the picture frames, and it could not have been more perfect."