Maitland Ward calls Sydney Sweeney's OnlyFans scenes in 'Euphoria' 'disgusting and vile'

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Former Disney star Maitland Ward is not happy with Sydney Sweeney's portrayal of an OnlyFans model in season three of "Euphoria."

During a recent interview with TMZ, the 49-year-old former "Boy Meets World" star and current adult film actress and OnlyFans creator took issue with the choices of Cassie, Sweeney's character, on the subscription-based website, particularly the scenes which show her sitting with a pacifier in her mouth and her hair in pigtails as she holds her legs open and is wearing sheer clothing.

"There's all sorts of stuff that you can't do," she said. "The whole child-baby thing is so disgusting … You just can't go into that whole underage thing like that. I mean, you can do it to an extent if it's very, very playful, like, you're an adult being childlike or something. But just the way it was handled was so gross, and it's just disgusting and vile."

She told TMZ the scenes go against the guidelines set forth by OnlyFans, because "you don't want pedophilia anywhere near pornography," later adding that it is possible to get kicked off the platform for breaking these violations.

SYDNEY SWEENEY FANS BEG 'EUPHORIA' TO END THE 'HUMILIATION RITUAL' AFTER SHOCKING NEW CASSIE SCENE

The third season of "Euphoria" sees Sweeney's character turning to OnlyFans, first to pay for her wedding, and then to make it on her own after finding out her husband, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, is broke and owes people millions of dollars shortly after saying "I do."

In addition to seeing her dress as a baby, viewers have watched as Sweeney dresses as a dog and drinks water from a doggy bowl, and in the most recent episode, she wore a low-cut polka dot bodysuit as she was jumping rope for her OnlyFans subscribers. She was also seen using a sex toy on herself, mailing used underwear to her subscribers and even sucking her own toe in a video.

Ward took issue with the way OnlyFans has been portrayed in these episodes, saying it "is making fun of OnlyFans creators" rather than "celebrating" them.

"It's saying how weird and creepy they are," insisted Maitland. "There's so many creators who are really working hard to build their brands every day, and this is really disingenuous."

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Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Ward.

As a former child actress, Ward recently shared her story in an episode of Investigation Discovery's "Hollywood Demons," telling Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview in April that "it was very therapeutic to tell the story at the age that I am now."

She also touched on what it felt like to be a young actress at the time, having found fame as Jessica Forrester in "The Bold and the Beautiful," and later as Rachel McQuire in the beloved ‘90s Disney TV show, "Boy Meets World."

Ward told Fox News Digital it often felt as if studios "wanted to mold and form these young actors into what they wanted them to be" and what they felt audiences would identify with.

WATCH: FORMER DISNEY STAR MAITLAND WARD SAYS YOUNG ACTORS WERE TREATED LIKE A ‘PRODUCT’ IN HOLLYWOOD

"I think it was such a factory kind of environment. Like you were just a product being sold, and you knew that yourself," she continued. "I mean, I didn't think anything was wrong at the time with anything that was going on, really. I mean, it felt ill at ease in my own body and all my feelings and stuff, but I thought that was just me being stupid. I have to be professional. I have to be part of that Hollywood machine. And that's really what it was."

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The actress began starring in adult films about seven years ago, and told Fox News Digital in March 2025 that she feels more respect in Hollywood after making that transition.

"I didn't get anybody coming out hating me for it or anything," she said of her decision to pursue pornography. "I really got a lot of positivity overall, which shocked everyone I knew. Everybody thought people were just going to rip me apart, and I was going to be judged and raked across the coals, but I got so much positivity and I think it's because I was so positive about it, and I was so happy about it."

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