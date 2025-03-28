Christina Haack accuses estranged husband of 'intimidation' after allegedly spotting him in her neighborhood

Christina Haack accused her estranged husband of trying to intimidate her.

Haack, 41, revealed the last place she saw her ex — Josh Hall — was actually in her own California neighborhood, even though he resides in Tennessee.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the HGTV star was asked when she last saw Hall, to which she responded, "Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood?"

"I’ve seen mine twice this month on my usual every day walks," she asserted. Haack claimed she walks the same route "every day" near her Newport Beach home. "He’s by himself. Walking. In my neighborhood."

Haack later explained she hadn't spoken to him about the alleged encounters because she "blocked" him.

A radio show caller later noted that Haack's allegations are "a really big deal."

"Maybe it’s just intimidation," the "Flip or Flop" star claimed.

A spokesperson for Hall said the real estate agent "still has ties to Newport Beach" and often stays with friends while visiting the area he once lived, according to a statement shared with People magazine. "While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers."

"It’s no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram," the statement continued. "Maybe that’s where she has seen him, but he’s definitely not looking for her, he’s just staying fit."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Hall for comment.

Haack and Hall filed their own divorce petitions in July, each citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage. Hall requested spousal support and asked the court to terminate Haack's ability to receive spousal support from him. Meanwhile, Haack requested the court terminate both of their ability to be awarded spousal support.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Hall wrote on Instagram after the divorce news broke. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Haack told Lewis on the podcast that she and Hall have "mediation next month, hopefully." But when asked if the two were close to settling, she responded, "No. I don't know. Hopefully. It has not been close, but you know, mediation's good."

This seems to be a big change from January, when the HGTV star said she and Hall were "not even close" to settling their divorce.

"We’re going to be going to trial, I hear," Haack said during a Jan. 12 appearance on " Jeff Lewis Live ." "He doesn’t want to do mediation. It’s going to be fun, can’t wait."

Haack noted at the time that she hadn't been "ordered" to pay Hall's attorney's fees, "but he’s been asking." "I’ve already had to give a little something," she admitted. The reality TV star claimed she has been financially supportive of Hall.

"I gave him money to live, and then he bought a Bentley, but then he also doesn’t have a job," she noted. "But he drives a Bentley, so I’m sure he’s pulling a lot of chicks."

Despite the legal back-and-forth that continues to build, both have been trying to move on.

Hall posted a birthday tribute on social media in January to model Stephanie Gabrys on his Instagram, seemingly confirming their relationship.

"Happy Birthday to this real life [angel emoji]," he captioned a photo of Gabrys sitting on his lap.

Haack has also moved on with boyfriend Christopher Larocca, CEO and president of Network Connex, and has been giving her followers a look at their relationship on social media.

