Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs topped celebrity scandals of 2024

From Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest to Justin Timberlake’s DUI and Dave Grohl’s baby born outside his marriage, 2024 had its share of celebrity scandal.

Here's a look at the most shocking ones this year.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest on sex trafficking charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in September after months of sexual misconduct allegations, lawsuits, investigations and the release of surveillance video that appeared to show the rapper severely beating his then-girlfriend in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

DIDDY COULD DROP BIG NAMES IN SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL: R. KELLY ATTORNEY

The 55-year-old faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life if he's found guilty on charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trafficking allegations surround what court documents describe as "freak off" parties so racy that investigators found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant in one of Combs' mansions and that alleged victims and attendees received IV treatments after the drug-fueled gatherings. He allegedly took incriminating recordings of attendees and victims to ensure their silence, according to federal prosecutors.

According to court filings on behalf of Combs' accusers, they reserve the right to add more names to their lawsuits, including "currently unknown celebrities and/or persons of interest" who enabled or conspired with him.

The "Last Night" singer has maintained his innocence. His trial is scheduled to begin May 5, 2025.

Jay-Z accused of raping minor

Jay-Z was accused of raping a minor at a party with Combs after the MTV VMAs in 2000, according to a lawsuit refiled in December.

The lawsuit claims Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, raped her while Combs and another unnamed celebrity watched.

Initially, the lawsuit stated Combs raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Carter was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit.

JAY-Z SHREDS ACCUSER'S TIMELINE IN DIDDY LAWSUIT, SAYS HER LAWYER MAY DESTROY EVIDENCE IN CRUMBLING CASE

Jay-Z denied the allegations and accused the alleged victim's lawyer, Tony Buzzbee, of blackmail in a statement made through his Roc Nation banner.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee ," Jay-Z shared in a statement posted on Roc Nation's X account. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

JAY-Z’S LAWYER SAYS SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS ARE ‘DEMONSTRABLY FALSE’

Jay-Z continued, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Combs also denied the accusations.

Justin Timberlake’s DWI

Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated over the summer.

Timberlake ended up pleading guilty in September to a lesser offense of "driving while ability impaired," and was given community service.

Timberlake reached a plea agreement with prosecutors before the hearing. Exact details of the agreement were not disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the deal said Timberlake had agreed to admit guilt to the lesser offense of "driving while ability impaired," a traffic violation that carries a $300 to $500 fine and a 90-day license suspension.

"Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life. And as you may know, I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself. And this was not that," Timberlake told reporters after pleading guilty. "I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I've had some time to reflect on that."

He continued, "And I also understand by, you know, the fact that all of you are here, that I have a platform, you have a platform, we share that platform. And so, what I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you've had one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car. There's so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There's many travel apps… take a taxi."

Dave Grohl’s affair

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl admitted that he became a father again after having an extramarital affair.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he shared on social media in September. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Grohl has been married to former model Jordyn Blum since 2003, and they share three children together.

The rocker’s first marriage to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood ended in 1997 amid rumors of infidelity on his part, the Guardian reported.

‘It Ends With Us' controversy

Blake Lively’s movie "It Ends With Us" stirred controversy this summer for what some perceived as a lighthearted rollout more akin to a romantic comedy despite the movie’s dark themes of domestic violence.

The movie’s press tour also sparked rumors of cast drama between Lively and co-star and director Justin Baldoni, who largely did press for the film by himself.

And while Baldoni praised Lively during his press appearances, she hardly mentioned him at all.

‘IT ENDS WITH US' STAR BLAKE LIVELY TURNS UP THE HEAT WHILE PROMOTING MOVIE: PHOTOS

Additionally, Baldoni and Lively did not pose together for any photos at the premiere of the film. Typically, the entire cast will take photos together and the stars portraying romantic partners will also pose for some shots.

Baldoni mostly posed solo along with some additional shots featuring family and friends. Lively was pictured with her husband Ryan Reynolds, along with several cast members, including Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer and Jenny Slate.

On Saturday, it was revealed that the "Gossip Girl" alum filed a complaint against the actor for sexual harassment.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the complaint – which was filed with the California Civil Rights Department – details allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more.

'Quiet on Set'

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" was a bombshell docuseries that leveled accusations at Nickelodeon.

It included allegations against Dan Schneider, while he ran the network, including running a toxic workplace and discriminating against female writers on staff.

"Watching over the past two nights was very difficult. Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," Schneider said of the accusations against him in the documentary, which included racism, sexism, harassment and verbal abuse.

Separately, the docuseries also included an interview with former child actor Drake Bell detailing his sexual abuse from actor and dialogue coach Brian Peck.

Peck was convicted of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16 in 2003. He spent 16 months in prison.

‘QUIET ON SET’ DIRECTORS CLAIM THEY WERE ‘CLEAR’ WITH PARTICIPANTS AFTER MARC SUMMERS' ‘AMBUSH’ ALLEGATION

Joey Lawrence's cheating scandal

Joey Lawrence made headlines over the summer when he was accused of cheating on his wife Samantha Cope with his married "Socked in for Christmas" co-star Melina Alves.

In August, Cope filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The cheating accusations emerged just a week after Cope's divorce filing and Lawrence's rumored affair allegedly played a role in his split from Cope.

Per a report by People magazine, the "Blossom" alum became romantically involved with Alves while they were filming "Socked in for Christmas."

The divorce was filed on Aug. 13, two months after their date of separation, which was on June 7, 2024, the court doc stated. The split occurred two years after Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in May 2022.

"Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer," a source told People. "He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him."

Lawrence and Cope reportedly tried couples therapy, but the insider claimed that the "Melissa & Joey" star "fooled their counselor."

Additionally, the source claimed that Lawrence would "get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Alves’ estranged husband, Edward Rider, filed for divorce a few weeks before Cope submitted paperwork to separate from Lawrence, according to TMZ .

At the time, Lawrence denied the rumors that he had an affair with Alves while still married to Cope. Alves also denied the allegations on social media.

Lawrence and Cope first met on the set of the 2021 Lifetime movie "My Husband's Secret Brother." The two also worked together on the 2021 romantic comedy "Mistletoe Mixup" and the 2023 movie "Frankie Meets Jack."

The pair tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed daughter Dylan in January 2023.

"The Masked Singer" star previously filed for divorce from Chandie Lawrence after 15 years of marriage. They share two daughters, Charleston and Liberty.

However, Lawrence took to Instagram on Dec. 4 to reveal that he and Cope had reconciled.

"I am beyond grateful. I am beyond blessed. I am galaxies beyond thankful," Lawrence wrote alongside photos of himself with Cope.

"My heart is so full," the actor added.

A day later, Alves responded to the couple's reunion in a statement she shared with People magazine.

"While these situations are always multifaceted, I’d like to keep the details of it and my friendship with Joey private," the Brazilian actress wrote.

She continued, "As far as Joey and Sam reuniting and reconciling, it came as a surprise to me as everyone else, and if it’s true, I wish them all the love."

"I wish them restoration with the relationship with his two older daughters and his wife as that relationship is ever so important," Alves added. "And now their sweet girl, Dylan, gets to be raised in a home with both of her parents, surrounded by her sisters, her wonderful and loving grandmother Donna, and the rest of her family and that’s truly beautiful."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Lawrence expressed his gratitude over their reunion while acknowledging that he had made "serious mistakes" with his wife.

"I'm very thankful," Lawrence said. "It's been great. You know, you make some terrible mistakes, and it just feels great to have a second chance to get everything right."

"So I love her to death and I'm very thankful," he added.

Lawrence told the outlet that having his split from Cope play out in the public eye was "brutal."

"You don't handle things correctly and there's a lot of pressure and like I said, going through it publicly doesn't make it any easier," he said.

Fox News' Lauren Overhultz, Tracy Wright and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.