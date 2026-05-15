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Reclusive 'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards makes rare public appearance after two-year absence from spotlight

The 76-year-old actor previously said he 'canceled myself out' after a 2006 comedy club incident and cancer diagnosis

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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"Seinfeld" alum Michael Richards was seen out-and-about for the first time in two years.

The reclusive '90s star was seen embarking on a casual shopping trip at Melrose Place in West Hollywood earlier this week.

Richards, 76, was spotted wearing a dark pair of pants, a dark jacket and boots during his outing. He was also wearing a pair of glasses.

Michael Richards

"Seinfeld" star Michael Richards made a rare public appearance this week. (Getty Images; Backgrid)

Richards spoke out about his "exodus" from Hollywood during an appearance on the "Today" show in 2024. During a comedy club appearance in 2006, he made racist remarks that prompted his exit from the entertainment world.

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"I canceled myself out. Take an exodus. Get away from show business to see what the heck is going on inside me to have been so despicable that night, losing my cool and hurting people," Richards said at the time.

Michael Richards

Michael Richards was spotted in West Hollywood. (Backgrid)

When asked how he's grown since the 2006 incident, he said that he's "probably more aware of myself," and noted that "anger" was an issue for him.

"Looking at it very closely, it's something that's always with us, certainly with me," he said. "Not as horrible as it was 18 years ago. Anger had a hold of me."

Richards also noted that he's apologized since the comedy club appearance and has come to terms with his actions.

Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld standing together at the Los Angeles premiere event.

Michael Richards and Jerry Seinfeld attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on April 30, 2024. (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

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In 2018, Richards was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He broke back into the entertainment world in 2024 with the release of his memoir, "Entrances and Exits."

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer smoking a pipe in a scene from Seinfeld

Michael Richards is best known for his role as Cosmo Kramer on "Seinfeld." (Carin Baer/NBCU Photo Bank)

During a discussion with Jay Leno for Interview after the release of his memoir, Richards said he wanted to "review" his life.

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"Now in my 70s, having passed through a bout with cancer, I wanted to review my life, have a written account of myself for my fans and family," he said. "I don’t get out much. I’m a very private man. The book has been my way of coming out and saying hello.

Michael Richards speaking on the Today Show set

Michael Richards released a memoir in 2024. (NBC)

"If I make a mistake, I’ll embrace it and say, 'OK, let’s get through this,' rather than trying to bulls--- myself out of it," Richards concluded.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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