Demi Moore sparks ‘fascist propaganda’ backlash at Cannes after telling Hollywood to stop fighting AI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore is under fire after declaring Hollywood’s war against artificial intelligence is already lost.

The actress sparked immediate backlash online after urging the entertainment industry to stop "fighting" AI and instead learn to work alongside it.

"Against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here, and so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path," she said during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Deadline. "Are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know ... My inclination would be to say probably not."

The remarks ignited outrage across social media, where critics accused the Hollywood veteran of effectively surrendering the future of film-making to Silicon Valley and corporate tech interests.

GLENN CLOSE GRAPPLES WITH AI THREAT IN HOLLYWOOD: 'WHAT IS GOING TO BE TRUTH?'

"Demi Moore having the gall to speak this fascist propaganda of about it being useless to fight against AI, next to Park Chan-wook is wild to me if you understand anything about his work, and after her being in a film about how wealthy white men use women in the film industry," one user wrote.

Another critic blasted Moore and other AI defenders for treating the technology as unavoidable rather than beneficial.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Notice how they can never make an argument for why AI is good in itself, it's always that it's inevitable and we just have to accept that the future is slop," the commenter posted.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. WON'T LET AI RECREATE HIS LIKENESS IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I INTEND TO SUE'

A third critic accused Moore of sounding more like a tech investor than an artist.

"She sounds like an investor not an artist. Entirely out of touch with technology and art. 90s movie stars had it easy and became rich and retreated from caring about the sustainability of the business they helped f--- up."

But Moore’s comments also drew support from users who argued the industry has no choice but to adapt.

"AI is the future of film. Those who don’t adopt it will fall behind," one supporter wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Another added, "You can all be kneejerk against AI and still none of you can deliver the logical pathway against it. You aren't magically changing the minds of millions of people using it by posting virtue signalling comments against it."

"She’s correct. The genie isn’t going back in the lamp," another user posted.

The actress continued to argue there are limits to what machines can replicate.

"There’s beautiful aspects of being able to utilize it," Moore added, according to Deadline, "but the truth is, there really isn’t anything to fear, because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical. It comes from the soul."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore also addressed the growing tension surrounding political speech in entertainment, warning against self-censorship as global debates over free expression intensify.

"I would hope not," she said when asked whether political opinions could hurt films at Cannes. "I think part of art is about expression, so if we start censoring ourselves, then I think we shut down the very core of our creativity, which is, I think, where we can discover truth and answers."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Moore for comment.