Khloe Kardashian questions lack of progress in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case

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Khloe Kardashian questioned how there haven't been any new breaks in the case of Nancy Guthrie, who has now been missing more than 100 days.

"Nancy Guthrie. I mean, is that not heartbreaking?" the 41-year-old posed to "Crime Junkie" podcast host Ashley Flowers on the latest episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast on Wednesday. "I don't know. I'm just like, are you? This is 2026. There is nothing? Like, we don’t, that is mind-blowing."

She and Flowers agreed that they’re both a bit "conspiratorial" when they follow missing person cases.

"I don’t know if I know enough about this case, but like all the things I was reading about the brother-in-law and that kind of stuff, I'm like, oof," Kardashian said. "The ransom notes going to all the media outlets first. How weird was that?"

NANCY GUTHRIE MISSING 100 DAYS AS SHERIFF SAYS 'NOTHING NEW' AND VOLUNTEER GROUPS ARE SHUT OUT OF SEARCH

She continued, "It's so much. And I just I can't understand that in 2026 there's not – like you said – that's what I don't believe… that there's not one piece of information. I just… they're not telling us."

Flowers agreed authorities aren’t telling the public everything, "which is like so common with like enforcement, right?"

Guthrie, the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Tucson home on Feb. 1, and authorities said this week they have "nothing new" in the case.

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The 84-year-old is suspected to have been abducted from her bedroom in the early morning hours.

There have been no signs of her since. There are no publicly identified suspects, beyond a masked man who appeared on her front steps on doorbell video.

On Saturday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital that his investigators are getting closer to solving the case. He did not elaborate, however.

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The most recent publicly known development is that a private lab in Florida that received DNA evidence from inside Guthrie's home back in February had transferred the sample to the FBI for more advanced analysis after 11 weeks.

The case entered its 14th week Sunday.

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Speaking with Fox News' Jonathan Hunt Monday, Nanos said investigators were still working with the labs and following up on leads.

"There is really nothing new," he said.

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All of Guthrie’s family members have been cleared of involvement in the case, authorities said back in February, including Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.