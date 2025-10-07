Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's first post-divorce Instagram post leaves A-list friends stunned

'Big Little Lies' star posts first Instagram photos since filing for divorce from husband of 19 years

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards Video

Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her leading role in "Babygirl," greeted fans and photographers as she walked the carpet at the Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman is back on Instagram after filing for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban.

Kidman is currently in Paris for Fashion Week with the couple's two daughters, Faith, 14, and Sunday, 17. Early Tuesday morning, the "Big Little Lies" star shared pictures on Instagram from the Chanel show.

She wrote, "Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls ❤️ So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy."

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman received praise from her peers after posting looks from the Chanel Paris Week fashion show. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kidman debuted new bangs as she posed in a white button-down and a pair of light denim jeans in the first shot. She paired the look with a red jacket with white details and a matching Chanel bag. 

NICOLE KIDMAN MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE KEITH URBAN DIVORCE FILING

She also included photos with Australian film director, Baz Luhrmann, and French actress, Vanessa Paradis, at the show.

Nicole Kidman, Vanessa Paradis

Nicole Kidman and Vanessa Paradis at the Chanel fashion show. (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Baz Luhrmann, Nicole Kidman

Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman at the Chanel fashion show. (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Many of Kidman's A-list friends praised her post.

Lindsay Lohan commented with several heart emoji and Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly, left multiple heart and fire emoji.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

Kidman posed with her daughters during Paris Fashion Week, while debuting a new look. (Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez-Bezos, wrote a heart emoji and Debbie Gibson wrote, "Effortless beauty!!! Keep shining Queen."

Fans were also quick to praise the actress. One user wrote, "Baddest alive and only getting hotter from here!" Another added, "first she serve the divorce paper and then she served face." 

"Single looks good on you mama," a third wrote, with another Instagram user adding, "Keith who? You are amazing !"

Keith Urban nuzzles up to wife Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Sept. 30. (Angela Weiss)

Kidman's Paris Fashion Week appearance came after Urban was spotted for the first time after her bombshell divorce filing. 

The "Let It Roll" singer was seen on Thursday ahead of his gig at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as part of his "High and Alive" tour. Urban was seen without his wedding band in the pictures obtained by Fox News Digital. 

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Keith Urban performing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2025, smiling and holding his mic stand.

Keith Urban takes the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2025 on June 6, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

In the filing, the Oscar-winning star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban smile at awards show

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Francis Specker)

The former couple were last publicly seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

Kidman first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

