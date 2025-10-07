Nicole Kidman's first post-divorce Instagram post leaves A-list friends stunned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman is back on Instagram after filing for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban.

Kidman is currently in Paris for Fashion Week with the couple's two daughters, Faith, 14, and Sunday, 17. Early Tuesday morning, the "Big Little Lies" star shared pictures on Instagram from the Chanel show.

She wrote, "Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls ❤️ So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy."

Kidman debuted new bangs as she posed in a white button-down and a pair of light denim jeans in the first shot. She paired the look with a red jacket with white details and a matching Chanel bag.

NICOLE KIDMAN MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE KEITH URBAN DIVORCE FILING

She also included photos with Australian film director, Baz Luhrmann, and French actress, Vanessa Paradis, at the show.

Many of Kidman's A-list friends praised her post.

Lindsay Lohan commented with several heart emoji and Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly, left multiple heart and fire emoji.

Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez-Bezos, wrote a heart emoji and Debbie Gibson wrote, "Effortless beauty!!! Keep shining Queen."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans were also quick to praise the actress. One user wrote, "Baddest alive and only getting hotter from here!" Another added, "first she serve the divorce paper and then she served face."

"Single looks good on you mama," a third wrote, with another Instagram user adding, "Keith who? You are amazing !"

Kidman's Paris Fashion Week appearance came after Urban was spotted for the first time after her bombshell divorce filing.

The "Let It Roll" singer was seen on Thursday ahead of his gig at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as part of his "High and Alive" tour. Urban was seen without his wedding band in the pictures obtained by Fox News Digital.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the filing, the Oscar-winning star asked to be named the primary residential parent of the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

The former couple were last publicly seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

Kidman first met Urban in 2005 at an event in Australia. One year later, the couple married in Sydney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.