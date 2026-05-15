Spencer Pratt fires back as reports swirl that his LA mayoral bid is being filmed for a reality show

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Is Spencer Pratt ready to step back in front of the reality TV cameras?

Pratt's team was quick to push back on reports the former reality star was filming his bid to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. "This is inaccurate," a spokesperson told The Wrap. "There is no series in production and cameras have not been following the campaign."

According to his rep, fans shouldn't expect to see any behind-the-scenes TV content even if he wins.

"He does not have any signed contract," the rep added. "No contract exists related to this because it isn't true."

SPENCER PRATT AND HEIDI MONTAG’S HOLLYWOOD JOURNEY FROM TABLOID FAME TO LA MAYORAL RACE

Reports claimed Pratt had signed a contract with Santa Monica’s Boardwalk Pictures and that filming had already begun. "It’s both familiar and uncharted territory, isn’t it?" a production source told Deadline. "That’s part of Spencer and Heidi’s appeal, right?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Pratt's representative for additional comment.

Pratt's mayoral campaign has come under scrutiny as he fields various accusations, including questions over his current living situation.

The speculation intensified following reports he was not living in an Airstream trailer parked on the lot of his former California home. The former "Hills" star acknowledged he is not actively staying in the trailer despite suggesting he was in a recent mayoral campaign ad.

"Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place?" Pratt wrote on X . "Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD.

SPENCER PRATT SAYS A-LISTERS PRIVATELY CHEER HIS CRITICISM OF CALIFORNIA LEADERSHIP, FEAR CAREER FALLOUT

"Funny how they never attack my policy ideas," the reality TV star added in a separate post. "They can only try to assassinate your character. They don’t wanna talk about my debate masterclass a week ago, they wanna talk about a reality show from a lifetime ago."

"That’s because they want the continued decline of the city," Pratt continued . "They are locked in an ideological death spiral and can’t shake it. Come at my policies or go sit back down on the back bench. I’m in the arena, son."

Pratt has been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air for the past month while his wife and kids have been staying in Carpinteria, California, sources told TMZ .

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The 42-year-old told the outlet the Airstream had become unsafe as he campaigns to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, claiming the hotel’s "armed security" made it "the only option."

"The reality is the Ba--holes and Ramaniacs are a little bit whacko, and since I destroyed them in the debate , and am surging in the polls, they are getting increasingly desperate and hostile," he explained.

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Pratt doubled down during TMZ Live on Wednesday, claiming critics were missing his point.

"I don't live at the hotel Bel Air. I don't live in the Airstream. I don't live in Santa Barbara. I don't have a house. They burned it down," he told the outlet.

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Despite his house burning down, Pratt emphasized the Palisades property is his home.

"That is where I live, period," Pratt noted. "I don't need to sleep there every night. I don't need to go number two on that toilet. That is where I live."