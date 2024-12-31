Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach divorce settlement after bitter 8-year legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a settlement in their divorce after an acrimonious and highly-publicized eight-year legal battle.

Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, told Fox News Digital that the 61-year-old actor and the 49-year-old actress signed off on their divorce Monday.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Simon said in a statement. "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

A source close to the matter told Fox News Digital, "She doesn’t speak ill of him publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time."

"The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter," the insider added. "Their pain doesn’t count. They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories."

A representative for Pitt declined to comment on the settlement.

Jolie and Pitt met on the set of their 2004 movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," and they went public with their romance after the actor and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston announced their separation. The couple became tabloid fixtures with their relationship, earning the moniker "Brangelina."

In August 2014, the former couple tied the knot at their French vineyard, Château Miraval.

The two share sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, 16, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.

In 2016, the actress filed for divorce after accusing Pitt of physically abusing her and their children during an altercation on a private jet. Pitt denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him after the FBI conducted an investigation in 2016.

A judge in 2019 declared Jolie and Pitt divorced and single, but the splitting of assets and child custody needed to be settled separately.

Soon after, a private judge that the two had hired to handle the case reached a decision that included equal custody of their children, but Jolie filed to have him removed from the case over an unreported conflict of interest. An appeals court agreed, removing the judge and vacating his decision. The former couple had to start the process over.

During the long divorce battle, four of their children became adults, negating the need for a custody agreement for them. The only minors who remain are 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. In June, Shiloh, then known as Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, successfully petitioned to remove Pitt’s name from her surname.

Pitt and Jolie have also been locked in an intense legal battle over Château Miraval. A judge ruled Pitt's claims that he brought against Jolie in 2022 can go to trial in an order issued in November, Fox News Digital confirmed. Pitt accused his ex-wife of breaching the former couple's contract when she sold her shares of their winery to the Stoli Group "secretly."

The judge ruled Pitt and Jolie had an implied contract and a verbal agreement. A written agreement existed regarding shares in the holding company, according to the order, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

To resolve this matter outside of court, Pitt asked Jolie to reverse the sale of her stake in Miraval to Yuri Shefler.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Meanwhile, Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce.

According to The Associated Press, the divorce agreement does not affect the winery lawsuit, where the legal battle between the two stars could continue.

Since his split from Jolie, Pitt has moved on with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. The pair's relationship was confirmed in November 2022. In recent months, Pitt and de Ramon have taken their romance public, attending multiple events together.

In September, the couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

In October, a source told People magazine that Jolie is currently single.

"Angelina remains focused on her family and is not dating at this time," the insider said.

Fox News DIgital's Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.