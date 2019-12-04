Hottest celebrity bikini bodies of 2019: How the stars got their sizzling looks

Baring your bod at the beach can be a daunting experience — but these sizzling stars somehow make it look super simple in 2019.

Is it thanks to gorgeous genes or a no-nonsense trainer? Chances are these Hollywood celebs didn’t wake up like this, but they all insisted that stripping down to a curve-hugging bikini doesn’t have to be a scary experience if you follow a fun workout that’s best for your body.

Need some shore-side inspirations for the New Year? Discover how these ladies make it work for the ‘gram and beyond:

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE: ‘IT IS PART OF MY BUSINESS’

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley insisted it takes hard work and determination to look incredible in a bikini. The 54-year-old told Closer Weekly a healthy diet is key to staying in shape all year long — even for someone like her.

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” explained the British model and swimwear designer. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve been really trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy, but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, MODELS THE LATEST BIKINIS FROM HER SWIMWEAR LINE

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale didn’t think twice to skip the freezing UK temperatures for a sun-soaked Mexico getaway. The 46-year-old told Shape magazine the key is challenging yourself at the gym. “I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a non-motorized treadmill,” said the actress. “That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t hear it, and it changes to something else. I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do. But hardcore workouts have really made a difference in my life.”

KATE BECKINSALE DEFENDS BIKINI PICS AFTER TROLL SAYS SHE'S HAVING A MIDLIFE CRISIS

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham told MindBodyGreen she relies on a good sweat session daily to keep her both looking and feeling good all year long. “I love working out and love being active,” said the 32-year-old plus-size model. “I feel my best when I got to the gym five days a week and work with my trainer.” According to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, weight training interval, cardio and boxing are some of the fun ways she likes to shake things up to avoid boredom at the gym.

ASHLEY GRAHAM'S SECRET TO A LASTING MARRIAGE IS 'JUST HAVE SEX ALL THE TIME'

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek knows how to heat things up on social media — but the 53-year-old needs plenty of motivation just like the rest of us. The Mexican star’s trainer Sara Shears told Shape magazine Hayek works out five to seven days a week — even if she’s on vacation or away working. “We did a lot of kickboxing, dance type workouts with strength training and ball work,” said Shears. “We’d build up cardio and high-intensity interval training with exercises that really bring the heart rate up… adding in the strength training really gave her some nice muscle definition and lines to accentuate the beautiful body she was born with. You won’t get results by training only two times a week. You should be doing something every day, in a shorter duration but higher intensity.”

SALMA HAYEK SHOWS OFF BIKINI BODY ON BEACH TRIP TO CELEBRATE TURNING 53

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stunned audiences across the country when she worked the pole in “Hustlers” as a stripper-turned-ringleader. The 50-year-old told Fandango that she did loads of training to make the moves look so effortless. “It’s actually really difficult to do these [moves],” she explained. “It takes skill. It’s not like any person can just jump and do this… I had a lot of bruises and things. When you first put [on Lucite platforms] you’re like a baby deer. You’re walking around, you’re fine, and then all of a sudden, your legs give out. And then all of a sudden they’re like ballet slippers and you can’t do the dance without them.”

JENNIFER LOPEZ GIVES POLE-DANCING LESSON IN 'HUSTLERS' SNEAK-PEEK SCENE

Kelly Ripa

At age 49, Kelly Ripa is amazingly ripped, but her fitness routine isn’t for the faint of heart. InStyle reported the daytime talk show host reportedly trains five hours a week with the help of AKT in Motion, which “combines choreographed dance and functional training like circuit work, body strength exercises and band work.”

KELLY RIPA GETS BACHELORETTE PARTY AFTER 23 YEARS OF MARRIAGE ON 'LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN'

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks stunned the world when she graced the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 45. Life & Style magazine reported the supermodel is committed to working out three days a week with a trainer for about an hour to an hour and a half. To break a sweat, Banks incorporated kickboxing with parachute running, weight training medicine balls and kettle balls. Banks also told People magazine she worked with a nutritionist to help her incorporate a healthier lifestyle. “I’m all about moderation,” she added. “You have to indulge. My mom and I together are very dangerous. We love ice cream!”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2019 DEBUT: CAMILLE KOSTEK, TYRA BANKS AND ALEX MORGAN NAMED COVER MODELS

Padma Lakshmi

How does a celebrity chef maintain a supermodel figure? When it comes to Padma Lakshmi, it’s all about staying active with a medley of workouts. “I do everything,” the 49-year-old told Into The Gloss. “If I think it’ll help, I do it. I box, I jump rope, I do calisthenics — old school pushups and mountain climbers, and sit-ups. Things you can do on the floor without any help… I also do a lot of Pilates. I’ve found that in my way that boxing transformed my body 15 years ago. Pilates has really done that for me now… The boxing is really for me to burn as many calories as I can, because of all the food I’m consuming. The Pilates started out as a way to make my back stronger, but has really transformed my body.”

PADMA LAKSHMI OPENS UP ABOUT WHY SHE CRIED ON HALLOWEEN

Camille Kostek

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Camille Kostek told Fox News that it’s not always easy maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a grueling schedule, but it is possible with one simple tool. “If you’re not happy with something, take positive steps,” explained the 27-year-old. “I’m on the road a lot, so I’m always carrying resistance bands with me. I use them in hotels and even on Uber rides or on the plane… They’ve helped me stay toned and keep the muscles activated.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL CAMILLE KOSTEK GETS CANDID ON DATING ROB GRONKOWSKI: ‘IT JUST FEELS GOOD’

Sofia Vergara

Like many of us, Sofia Vergara isn’t a fan of running. That explains why the Colombian bombshell prefers a simpler approach to maintaining her coveted curves. “She doesn’t like to run, sometimes she’ll get on the spin bike for 15 minutes, but she prefers to walk on a high incline,” the actress’ trainer Jennifer Yates told Marie Claire, adding Vergara does hit the gym 5-7 days. “Walk anywhere between a six to eight percent incline, and walk at a speed where you feel a touch out of breath, but you aren’t jogging. A steep hike is challenging. She’ll spin to get cardio in, but walking is effective for her.”

SOFIA VERGARA SHARES THROWBACK BIKINI PHOTO FROM THE '90S

Halle Berry

At age 53, Halle Berry instantly turns head with her enviable bod. People magazine reported the actress credited her trainer Peter Lee Thomas, also known as her “secret weapon,” for a youthful figure. Thomas told the outlet he likes to “challenge” Berry with a combination of no-nonsense exercise techniques, such as martial arts, boxing and “a lot of military training [like] the Navy Seals would do,” with some yoga thrown into the mix. “She’s… not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do.”

HALLE BERRY, 53, SHOWS OFF SIX-PACK ABS: 'I FINALLY GOT THEM'

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley isn’t shy about slipping into a bikini at age 65. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon told Fox News daily exercise and healthy eating habits have been essential to her lifestyle over the years — and that hasn’t changed with age. “I urge people to make your workout fun,” said the model. “Currently, I’m doing a lot of bike riding. I like to do…[spinning classes] and it’s just so fun. You don’t always have to get an expensive gym membership. The important thing is to keep moving, and to make it fun and have variety — it’s the spice of life."

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 65, SHOWS OFF SVELTE FIGURE IN AMERICAN FLAG INSPIRED BATHING SUIT

Brooke Burke

Brooke Burke loves fitness so much she’s developed her own workout regimen. However, the 48-year-old told Fitness magazine she always makes time to put in the work, no matter what life throws in her way. “I try to get to a Pilates Plus class, which is an intense, fast-paced workout that’s done on a special reformer machine, at least three times a week,” said the star. “I also go to the gym a couple of times. I do 15 minutes on the treadmill, walking at a 3.5-per-hour-speed and a 15-grade incline… I don’t think you need more than an hour to do cardio and full-body toning. I don’t have three hours a day to devote to my body, but I do have an hour five days a week.”

BROOKE BURKE, 47, SAYS HER NUDE INSTAGRAM SNAP SHOWCASES VULNERABILITY: ‘GOING FOR IT!’

Gabrielle Union

If you really want to challenge yourself, look no further than Gabrielle Union for some fitness inspiration. Prevention magazine reported the 47-year-old regularly exercises at the gym with the help of an elliptical, tricep moves, deadlifts, lunges, sled pushes, and lots of plank exercises. If that weren’t enough, the actress tops her routine with resistance bands.

EVA LONGORIA SHOWS GABRIELLE UNION SUPPORT OVER 'AGT' DEPARTURE

Britney Spears

If you want a body like a pop star, you better work a la Britney Spears. The 38-year-old shared a workout video to her Instagram, revealing she avoids cardio and instead, prefers isolated, repetitive exercises. Expect bicep curls, squats and of course, dancing. “I don’t like doing too much cardio,” said Spears. “… I like isolated movements. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones… music takes me away.”

BRITNEY SPEARS GIVES FANS A PEEK INTO HER 38TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION IN MIAMI

Olivia Culpo

What does it take to have the body of a former Miss Universe, Maxim Hot 100 star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pinup? According to Olivia Culpo, hitting the gym of course. But rather than getting bored on the treadmill, the 27-year-old focuses on toning her lean legs with sweat-inducing sets, reps, cable pulls, squats, box jumps and medicine ball tosses. Don’t believe us? See how Culpo breaks down her workout routine:

OLIVIA CULPO LONGS FOR THE SUN IN THROWBACK SHOT

Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal insisted it’s not always easy to get up and hit the gym, but the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model makes it her business to stay in bikini-ready shape all year long. The 27-year-old told Coveteur she likes spinning, strength training and toning classes to help her get rid of stress. Agdal also told Health magazine she prefers boxing, yoga, dancing, basketball, soccer and tennis over running any day.

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODEL SAYS SHE WANTS TO INSPIRE OTHER GIRLS AFTER BEING BODY SHAMED

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes told The Cut working out is essential when you’re a model, which is why she works out about four times a week and squeezes in barre classes once a week for long, lean muscles. The Victoria’s Secret model also likes weight training to build curves. “There’s a stigma surrounding heavy weight lifting, but you just have to figure out what’s good for you,” explained the 28-year-old. “Some people might bulk up with doing heavy weight lifting, but I don’t. I would say, try it once a week. Add more lengthening and Pilates and see if you see a difference.”