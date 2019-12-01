'America's Got Talent' producers say they're 'working with' Gabrielle Union

NBC and the producers of "America's Got Talent" have released a joint statement in response to the recent backlash following Gabrielle Union's alleged firing from the show.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the joint statement said. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

DWYANE WADE SAYS GABRIELLE UNION WAS FIRED FROM 'AGT,' PRAISES WIFE FOR 'STANDING UP FOR WHAT SHE STANDS FOR'

The message comes just days after Variety broke the news that Union was let go from the show after submitting complaints about the series reportedly fostering a toxic workplace.

Sources also told the outlet that Union was told that her rotating hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience.

Union, 47, reportedly complained to NBC's human resources department about a joke made by "AGT" guest star Jay Leno that she found insensitive toward Asian communities.

After the news broke, Union took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support, saying: "So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever."

Fellow actresses Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" and Debra Messing from "Will & Grace" shared their support for Union on Twitter.

"It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it... has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice," said Pompeo, 50. "It takes courage."

KALEY CUOCO CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY OVERSEAS: THIS IS 'THE COOLEST BIRTHDAY TO DATE'

Messing, 51, also put NBC on blast, saying: "Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades. Yes, women become 'difficult,' when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money-making machine that is involved," she added. "It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being 'hands off,' is inexcusable and reflects a laissez-faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism."