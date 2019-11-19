Kelly Ripa gets bachelorette party after 23 years of marriage on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Kelly Ripa has finally had a bachelorette party after more than two decades of marriage.

The star eloped with Mark Consuelos in 1996 and therefore never had the chance to have a bachelorette party — until the cast of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” banded together to provide Ripa with an unforgettable experience.

With Monday’s episode of “Live” emanating from the Paris Theater at Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, the ladies of “Live” took Ripa out for a big celebration in Sin City.

Abiding by the five “official rules” of a Las Vegas bachelorette party, the ladies of “Live” sought to check out the city with cocktails, do something erotic, do something tasty, dance and get surprised by a stripper.

Ripa was seen walking down a hallway before being surprised by the female crew members, who were all rocking “Bride Tribe” T-shirts in celebration.

“We’re taking you out! We’re giving you the bachelorette party you never had,” one crew member noted as another crew member adorned Ripa with a hot pink “Bride” sash.

The ladies of "Live" also visited the High Roller — “The largest wheel in the world,” Ripa noted — to enjoy their drinks and soak in the sights of Las Vegas.

“Listen, I dig it. I like what you did here. We’re up here, we’re in the big eye in the sky, we’re looking over all of Vegas [and] we have the really hot bartender who’s really a stripper,” Ripa enthusiastically noted.

The scene quickly cut to the bartender who mouthed, “I’m not a stripper.”

The crew then hit Absinthe, an erotic variety show that features shirtless male performers in seductive acts while performing remarkable feats of athleticism — fulfilling the erotic aspect of the night.

The ladies of “Live” then visited Caesars Palace, where they dined on exquisite desserts. Upon receiving a special cake, Ripa humorously haggled the pastry chef, believing he was the surprise male stripper of the evening — all to no avail.

The women then visited Marquee Night Club at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas where Ripa further searched for her surprise stripper — haggling the DJ with no positive result yet again.

As the night came to a close, Ripa expressed disappointment for not receiving her male stripper, to which a man dressed as a police officer appeared out of nowhere much to Ripa's pleasure.

Ripa joked to fellow host Ryan Seacrest that, “No actual strippers were hurt in the making of that piece."