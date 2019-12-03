Kate Beckinsale defends bikini pics after troll says she's having a midlife crisis

Kate Beckinsale is defending her latest flurry of bikini snaps after a troll said on Instagram that the star was having a midlife crisis.

Over the weekend, the “Underworld” actress, 46, chronicled her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and showed off plenty of skin on her Instagram. However, one online user did not have kind words for Beckinsale.

“I feel like you are having a mid life crisis or something 😂,” the user wrote on a post that showed off Beckinsale’s toned abs and legs on the beach.

Beckinsale was quick to respond, telling the user, “oh ! I think that’s because you’re an annoying a—hole.”

While the user’s negative comment received over 100 likes, Beckinsale’s comment received over 700 and the actress received an outpouring of support from her followers afterward.

“yes kate tell them off queen,” one supporter wrote.

“He’s just jelous [sic] of your incredible legs,” another supporter wrote.

“love it. People are haters. I wouldn’t even respond. Screw them,” said another follower.

Beckinsale kept her 3.6 million followers updated all throughout her weekend with various racy shots of her Mexico trip.

The actress even shared a photo with a humorously tongue-in-cheek, semi-philosophical caption that questioned our humanity.

“What makes us human?” Beckinsale pondered. “Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy, religion and science. And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will, within the hour, sit on a choc ice."