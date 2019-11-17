Olivia Culpo longs for the sun in throwback shot

Olivia Culpo isn't ready to let go of the sun.

The model, who just wrapped up a vacation in Bali, is yearning for warmer weather. She posted a picture of herself lounging in a bathing suit in St. Barth.

"Gimme that back please!" Culpo captioned the series of pics.

It was recently announced that the model will return for her third year in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, set to hit stands in 2020.

Back in February, Culpo opened up to Fox News about how she prepares for the big photoshoots, including her "really strict diet."

"No sugar. No carbs. No alcohol," she said. "Basically, all protein and fiber, and the only kinds of carbs I'll have is sweet potato or greens or fruit."

Despite watching what she eats ahead of photoshoots, Culpo said diets aren't something she strictly follows in her normal day-to-day life.

"I really don't believe in dieting," she said. "I notice that when I have a shoot coming up or when I'm being really diligent about my diet, I can pretty much do it up until the day or two before and then I start to go crazy, and basically self-sabotage myself. As soon as I tell myself I can't have sweets, then I really want sweets."

Culpo -- who loves indulging in ice cream, pizza "and/or" alcohol -- also credits her fitness routine to allowing her to splurge whenever she wants.

"I love working out," she said. "I feel like if I didn't work out as much as I did, I probably wouldn't be able to get away with eating the way that I eat, so for me, it works out well."