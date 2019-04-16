Brooke Burke, 47, says her nude Instagram snap showcases vulnerability: ‘Going for it!’

Brooke Burke is clearly not afraid to bare it all (almost).

The former Playboy model, 47, took to Instagram Monday to share a pantless photo of herself, showing off her long, toned legs. Her top half was partially covered by 1980s-inspired workout shirt.

“Going for it!” she began the post. “It took me a bit to get the courage to post. This female curated shoot which represents many things for me. Vulnerability, sensuality, confidence. Yaaasss we can be sexy strong and YES you can tone, sculpt & reshape your beautiful body at every age.”

“U forgot my pants!” Brooke added jokingly, tagging stylist Isabelle Sabel. The image was taken by photographed by Sarah Orbanic.

“Obsessed. You should post this every day,” wrote one fan in response.

“And this is why I need to work out,” said another.

“Goals,” wrote a third.

Burke filed for divorce from French actor and singer David Charvet in April 2018, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time, citing “irreconcilable differences” between the two. The former couple was married for six years and share two children together.