Olivia Culpo gives a sneak peek of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot: 'Posing next to a random bucket'

Olivia Culpo is giving her followers a sneak peek of her next sizzling photoshoot.

The 27-year-old shared several photos from her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in Bali on Instagram.

“Last bts [behind-the-scenes] from @si_swimsuit last week, I promise!” Culpo captioned the slideshow. “Exclusively featuring some underboob and posing next to a random bucket.”

The former Miss Universe winner flaunted her curves in a white bikini, as well as a racy tied-off shirt that left little to the imagination. The model proudly unveiled her toned abs while working it for the cameras.

OLIVIA CULPO CELEBRATES LAST DAY OF BALI VACATION WITH NEON GREEN BIKINI PICS

OLIVIA CULPO SHARES EMOTIONAL PHOTOS SHOWING HER BATTLE WITH DEPRESSION, PERSONAL STRUGGLES

Culpo will be featured in the magazine for the third time in 2020.

The Rhode Island-born star previously revealed on social media she last visited Indonesia while reigning as Miss Universe.

“Can I stay here forever???” she wrote. “#Indonesia Swipe to see the last time I was here for a month when I was miss universe. I love this beautiful country so much.”

This past May, Culpo told Fox News the days leading up to her appearance in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was a nerve-wracking experience.

"When I was holding the python I was definitely nervous and then I'm really nervous just leading up to it because I want to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to feel the best and hopefully make the best picture," she explained. "So there's a lot of pressure for sure."

OLIVIA CULPO SHOWS OFF BODY IN SKINTIGHT JUMPSUIT AT 'SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT' OPEN CASTING CALL

OLIVIA CULPO RECALLS POSING TOPLESS WITH A SNAKE FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT: ‘I’M HERE TO TELL THE TALE’

To feel her best, Culpo said she follows a "really strict diet."

"No sugar. No carbs. No alcohol," the brunette stunner revealed. "Basically, all protein and fiber and the only kinds of carbs I'll have is sweet potato or greens or fruit."

So what was the first thing she splurged on after posing for this year's SI Swimsuit issue? "Honestly, I think it was wine," shared Culpo, who added that she typically leads a "lifestyle that's balanced" or what she refers to as the "80-20 rule" when she's not prepping for a shoot.

"I really don't believe in dieting," she explained. "I notice that when I have a shoot coming up or when I'm being really diligent about my diet, I can pretty much do it up until the day or two before and then I start to go crazy, and basically like self-sabotage myself. As soon as I tell myself I can't have sweets then I really want sweets."

When it comes to dealing with critics on social media, the influencer admitted it "can be really, really difficult."

OLIVIA CULPO SAYS MARRIED MEN SLIDE INTO HER DMS

OLIVIA CULPO ADMITS SHE WAS 'REALLY NERVOUS' LEADING UP TO 2019 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT PHOTO SHOOT

"I definitely see a lot of my friends who are in the public eye struggle as well or get wrapped up in it and it's hard not to sometimes lash out at people or ask them why they're saying certain things," Culpo explained. "But I've honestly been able to develop some pretty thick skin and I have a really great support system as well and the way that I think of it is if there's anything I ever really needed to know, good or bad, my friends and family who actually know me will tell me that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So when I read mean things online, I don't take it seriously, I really just try to ignore the noise — that's my phrase — because you can't really control what other people are going to say and a lot of the times they don't know you at all."

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.