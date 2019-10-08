Ashley Graham embraces growing baby bump in nude video: 'It’s a journey'

Ashley Graham's baby bump is growing every day, and the model shared she is learning to embrace her new shape.

The mom-to-be shared a nude video of herself on Instagram which shows off her growing belly.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day," the model, 31, wrote on Monday. "It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community."

Graham announced in August she was expecting her first child with Justin Ervin, her husband of nearly a decade.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!" she wrote at the time. "Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!"

"Life is about to get even better," she wrote, wishing her hubby a happy anniversary. Her video shows the two playfully messing around with the camera position, until her pregnant belly shows.

"Surprise!" the two say, before giggling and sharing a kiss