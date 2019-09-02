Salma Hayek shows off bikini body on beach trip to celebrate turning 53

Actress Salma Hayek showed off her physique with a fun beach snap to celebrate her 53 birthday.

On Monday the actress seemingly wanted to commemorate the occasion by showing off her body and how well it looks after all these years. The “Frida” star took to Instagram where she posed on the beach in a blue bikini that showed off her curves. In the snap, she stands with her hands on her hips and a confused look on her face as she appears to be talking to her photographer.

“Yes, tomorrow I’m 53,” she wrote in both English and Spanish in the photo’s caption.

This is hardly the first time the star has been candid about showing off her body to highlight the complete lack of work she’s had done to maintain her looks after all these years.

She previously told Town & Country in March that her good looks have absolutely nothing to do with any kind of plastic surgery.

“I haven’t done an-y-thing,” she admitted at the time. “I don’t know how to explain it.”

The Oscar-nominee also credits her success in life and her career with being a late bloomer. Hayek didn't marry until she was 39 and didn't become a mother to daughter Valentina until 41.

"I think I’m a better mother because I had her later. But I do get tired, I’m not going to lie," she admitted. As for her marriage to billionaire fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault, she called him "the best husband in the world."

"I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me," she added.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.