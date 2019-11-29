Elizabeth Hurley, 54, reveals how she stays in bikini-ready shape: ‘It is part of my business’

Elizabeth Hurley insisted it takes hard work and determination to look incredible in a bikini.

“Well, you know — it is part of my business so I have to make an effort and try,” the British model and swimsuit designer recently told Closer Weekly.

“It’s hard,” the 54-year-old continued. “I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

Hurley previously told the outlet a healthy diet is key to staying in shape all year long — even for someone like her.

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” explained Hurley. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”

This isn’t the first time Hurley has dished on her secrets to maintaining an impeccable figure over the years. Back in 2017, Hurley told The Cut she tries to break a sweat as much as possible by pursuing fitness routines she can actually stick to.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” she told the outlet at the time. “On the weekends, I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day.

“I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

Hurley also shared it’s just as important to take care of your skin as it is to maintain a healthy diet and a regular workout routine to both look and feel good.

“People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things,” the mom of one explained. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estee Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products. You also have to look after your health. You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

As for Hurley’s approach to nutrition, the cover girl also stressed the importance of savoring clean, fresh foods that are found locally.

“I like simple, natural, easy good,” said Hurley to the outlet. “I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables. Not only do I like things grown in England, I like things grown in Hertfordshire, which is the part of England that I live in.”

“If I can grow it myself, I’m even happier,” she continued. “All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing.”

Hurley, who is frequently spotted on social media rocking a skimpy swimsuit, launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005 which she happily models for fans.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she announced on the company’s site.