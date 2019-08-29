Elizabeth Hurley, 54, models the latest bikinis from her swimwear line

Elizabeth Hurley is showcasing her designing and modeling skills.

The 45-year-old actress took to social media to advertise the latest bikinis from her swimwear line and she even took her followers behind-the-scenes of her most recent photoshoot.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

"Kisses from the Pacific Ocean," Hurley captioned a photo that featured the celeb in a red bikini top with chain detail.

She also modeled a white and black striped two-piece from her line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Hurley gave fans a glimpse of what it's like behind the scenes. "With a little help from my friends," she wrote alongside the images, which featured two men helping her set up.

ELIZABETH HURLEY RECREATES ICONIC 1994 VERSACE PIN DRESS

The former Estee Lauder model, revealed her secrets to maintaining her impeccable figure over the years, citing a healthy diet and effective beauty products as sources of her success.

"People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me, it’s a couple of things,” Hurley told The Cut in 2017. “You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estee Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products."

AGE-DEFYING ELIZABETH HURLEY FLAUNTS PLUNGING YELLOW BIKINI TOP AT 54

"You also have to look after your health," she noted. "You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol. We all get hard knocks in life, but it’s important to stay positive and stay engaged, and not be angry. Anger doesn’t seem to go hand in hand with wellness.”

Hurley also does a routine of pilates, yoga, and long walks with her dogs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home," the mother-of-one revealed. "I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.