Sofia Vergara shares throwback bikini photo from the '90s

Sofia Vergara is reminiscing about summer days on the beach.

The "Modern Family" actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a throwback bikini photo from the '90s.

"#tbt the 90’s🌴🌴I want to say Miami but I can't really remember!" she said.

In the photo, a bikini-sporting Vergara is seen on the beach with two horses.

This isn't the first time the star has posted about being on the beach in the 90s.

In September, Vergara shared a different bikini photo from a past Florida trip.

The photos of a younger Vergara and her friend soaking up the sun were captioned: "#tbt The 90's Miami beach Fl" followed by several palm tree emojis.

Never one to miss a throwback Thursday, Vergara once also shared a photo of herself from the '80s sporting iconic hair and massive earrings.

Ever a fan of beach days, Vergara recently shared a photo of herself celebrating her 47th birthday on the water.

"Bday lunch!!!!!" she captioned the picture.