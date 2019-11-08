Halle Berry, 53, shows off six-pack abs: 'I finally got them'

Halle Berry did not come to play, folks.

The 53-year-old actress effortlessly flaunted her chiseled abs in an Instagram post dedicated to "Fitness Friday."

She shared her results from a new workout regimen she picked up in preparation for the new film "Bruised," which is based on the world of mixed martial arts.

"Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it," Berry wrote. "One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs -- and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!"

The "Kidnap" star went on to encourage her social media followers to go after their goals.

"This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar," she wrote. "What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it."

The "John Wick 3" actress continued: "The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second. In the meantime, head to stories for my #BruisedTheMovie workout, courtesy of my performance coach @mubarakmalik, aka "Bar" and put that inner-warrior to the test! Happy Friday."

Her photo was flooded with positive comments.

"Incredible work Halle," UFC champion, Connor McGregor, complimented the mom of two.

NBA star Michael Jordan also commented: "Gains!!"

Other fans were in complete awe of her killer bod while thanking her for the motivational post.

"@halleberry Needed to comment again; Halle, seriously, you and your abs just motivated the heck out of me. It’s obvious you’re working hard and steady; what an inspiration you are. Thank you," one user wrote.

"You look amazing as always! My goal is to incorporate HITT cardio into my fitness routine at least 5 days a week," another fan commented.

Berry is set to make her directorial debut with her new film “Bruised,” which will begin filming in March 2020, according to Deadline.

Per the outlet, she will also be starring in the movie as the lead role, a former MMA fighter named Jackie Justice who failed at the one thing she's ever been good at, which is fighting.

Berry is an award-winning actress, having won an Oscar, two Screen Actors Guild awards, an Emmy and a Golden Globe.