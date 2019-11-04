Padma Lakshmi opens up about why she cried on Halloween

Padma Lakshmi, the host of “Top Chef,” took to Instagram Friday to open up about the challenges of balancing her work and home life and illustrated the point by describing how she didn’t have the energy to keep with tradition on Halloween to match her daughter’s costume.

Lakshmi noted that she was lucky to have the show made, but, like anything in life—it has its challenges. She wrote that she’s away a lot and just overwhelmed at times. She wrote that her daughter’s costume was "kick ass," but she didn’t have the energy to work on her own.

“As moms we try to do it all and often put more pressure on ourselves than others. It’s been intensely stressful balancing it all lately. I even cried. More than once. Luckily I found this mask to hide behind,” she wrote.

Many followers on Instagram thanked the star for being so honest about her struggles.

One wrote, “As a fellow working Mom I often don’t have it together . I love your feed and it makes me feel a bit better that while I don’t have abs like you or your level of success we all share the same struggles of burning the candle at both ends . Thanks for keeping it real.”