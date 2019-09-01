Jennifer Lopez gives pole-dancing lesson in 'Hustlers' sneak-peek scene

Jennifer Lopez gave co-star Constance Wu a "pole dancing 101" class in a featurette from their upcoming stripper-scheme flick "Hustlers."

In a scene released Friday, Lopez's character, Ramona, tutored Wu's Destiny on various pole moves, including the fireman, the Peter Pan, the stag, reverse stag, the martini, the fairy sit and more, all set to Chopin.

When Destiny lamented that she didn't have the muscles to do the moves — especially "the tabletop" — Ramona scoffed, "Every girl has muscles to do this."

Lopez admitted to Fandango that though she made it look effortless, the moves were "very hard," in part because the pole could get so sweaty and slippery that it would be difficult to keep balance without wiping it down with alcohol.

"It's actually really difficult to do these [moves]," she said. "It takes skill. It's not like any person can just jump up there and do this ... I had a lot of bruises and things." The "On the Floor" singer said she had extra difficulty doing "spinny" moves and climbs.

Lopez admitted she wanted to wear the heels from the tutorial scene "all the time now," chuckling, "Because now you feel short instead of long and beautiful! [You feel] short and chunky."

"When you first put them on you're like a baby deer," she said of the Lucite platforms. "You're walking around, you're fine, and then all of a sudden, your legs give out. And then all of a sudden they're like ballet slippers and you can't do the dance without them."

One star who didn't have difficulty mastering the pole was Cardi B, who was a stripper before she launched her rap career.

Lopez picked Cardi's brain to get the "insight of what goes on in a dancer's mind" in the strip club.

Cardi, for her part, said she was frustrated because they filmed the movie not long after she'd undergone plastic surgery, hindering her movements.

"You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something – when I did the movie, I just got my [breasts] done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb,'" she recalled to Entertainment Tonight. "So I was mad."

She also revealed to Lopez that she was particularly impressed with her moves.

"When I did the club scene, right, I didn't get to see you. I saw you on the trailer," she gushed. "I was like, 'Oh s--!! She really went off!' She said she was training, I see it now, because everybody thinks it's so easy to do. No it ain't. You can't do it at home."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.