Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 debut: Camille Kostek, Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan named cover models

Sports Illustrated has named its coveted cover models for its swimsuit edition on Wednesday.

The lucky models gracing its cover in 2019 are Camille Kostek, Tyra Banks and soccer star Alex Morgan.

"@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @alexmorgan13have landed the cover of #SISwim2019! 'The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible,' @mj_daysaid. 'While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story,'" the magazine announced on Instagram.

