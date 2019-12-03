Britney Spears gives fans a peek into her 38th birthday celebration in Miami

Britney Spears flew south for the winter to ring in her birthday with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pop icon celebrated turning 38 on Monday and offered fans a glimpse into how she rang in another year, sharing a video montage of the trip on Instagram.

“It’s my Bday B--ches 😳😳😜😜😜,” Spears captioned the video which showed the “Toxic” singer celebrating at a bowling alley, executing decent form as she sent one down the lane.

Later, Spears showed a custom birthday cake topped with Oreo cookies and decorated with photos of some of her most legendary moments.

In addition to soaking up the sun in Miami, the lively couple also went ice skating at the Edition Hotel, where the Art Basel is currently being held.

The 25-year-old Asghari issued a touching tribute to his love of three years, writing: “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE. There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess.”

The fitness maven also shared a video of himself falling on the ice rink and worked in a pun for one of Spears’ 2008 songs off her “Blackout” album.

“My A-- still hurts from falling and breaking the ice. you get it? #breaktheice,” he wrote.