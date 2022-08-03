Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin lead Hollywood divorcees making friends with exes' new loves

A-list actors are known for work in front of cameras, but many celebrities, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry and Demi Moore, find an added spotlight for their famous relationships.

Despite a few disastrous splits, some stars maintain amicable friendships with their exes as they move on to new romances.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson have formed a strong bond, and an even more modern family unit, since the "Fifty Shades" actress started dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2017.

Martin and Paltrow were married 10 years and have two children together, Apple and Moses, but announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and they’ve remained an example when it comes to friendly exes in Tinseltown.

The Academy Award winner proved to be cool with her ex, his girlfriend and her husband, Brad Falchuk, when the foursome was spotted hanging out on the beach in the Hamptons in 2019.

Martin also tagged along on Paltrow’s honeymoon in the Maldives after she married Falchuk in September 2018, and Johnson was reportedly included on a family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, the same year.

The Goop lifestyle brand founder previously discussed the "love" she has for Johnson in a 2020 Harper’s Bazaar interview.

"I love her. … I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she said.

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that."

"Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family," Johnson told Vanity Fair in June.

Her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, were married briefly in 1976 and once again in 1989, before divorcing in 1996. Griffith was previously married to Steven Bauer, and the former couple has one son.

Melanie was married to Antonio Banderas from 1996, before a divorce was finalized, to 2015. They also have a daughter named Stella.

Don, 73, has been married five times to four women, two of which were annulled within days. He tied the knot with Kelley Phleger in 1999, and they have three children.

"We were all cool [with each other]," Dakota said of her unique childhood. "Obviously, there were times where it was not cool, but I experienced that, so I don’t want that in my life."

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry also share a close bond, with Kerr previously admitting she "adores" the "Firework" singer who is now engaged to her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, 46.

Kerr, 39, began dating the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in 2007, and the couple announced their engagement in June 2010. They married the following month.

In January 2011, the former Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to their son, Flynn. They revealed their relationship ended in 2013, with a divorce finalized by the end of the year.

The Australian supermodel married Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, and has since given birth to two more boys, Hart and Myles.

Kerr said she was "grateful" for a happy family situation while speaking with Drew Barrymore on her talk show in November 2020.

Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

"I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy because, at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," Kerr said.

"I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband … we all really respect each other.

"When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out, so we have compromises that we work out together."

During an Instagram Live chat between the ladies to launch a new product from Kerr’s Kora Organic’s skin care line in April 2021, Perry wore a blue floral robe she received from Miranda for Christmas.

Kerr told Perry the cover-up looked "beautiful" on her and was "so glad" she loved the gift.

"One of the great things about being close with Miranda is that I get to try out all her products, especially when her son, who's 10 years old, comes home with them and I look through his little backpack," the "American Idol" judge said.

Al Pacino, 83, and Beverly D'Angelo, 72, began dating in 1996, then broke up in 2004. In the years they were together, they welcomed twins, Anton and Olivia, born in 2001.

Earlier this year, D'Angelo took to Instagram to share a video describing their unique relationship. In her caption, she wrote, "My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents – and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed, (for us at least).

"We’ve always been linked on the creative level- our conversations about acting, the search/ need for expression- that’s a conversation that started in 96 and continues to this day. It’s def a unique relationship, encompassing a wide breadth / depth of experiences and emotions, through thick and thin, a true friendship."

In the video, she explained, "The power of our love for our children was the basis for resolving any conflicts and creating a new history as co-parents, leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family.

"As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way, and there you have it."

The two were never married, and Pacino is a lifelong bachelor. D'Angelo was married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati when she met the actor. She explained to People in 2022 that her marriage was an open one.

"I always thought the guys that I was with thought it was great that I was married because they knew 'no responsibility here!' But when I met Al Pacino and told him about my little deal, he said, 'Well, that's crazy,'" she said.

After falling for Pacino, she recalled calling Salviati.

"I said, 'I'm in love.' He goes, 'Oh, Beverly, who is it this time?' And I said, 'Well, it's an actor.' He went, 'An actor? No, no, not an actor.' And I said, 'I really love him and we're talking about having kids, and he thinks it's crazy that I'm married, and now I'm thinking it is too.'"

"He went, 'Oh, that's ridiculous. Who thinks this is crazy, this perfect relationship? Who is this actor?' I said, 'Well, it's Al Pacino.' He goes, 'Al Pacino, he's fantastic. I love him. We divorce!'"

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, 68, have remained close friends even after their divorce more than 20 years ago. She’s also become a devoted pal to his wife, Emma Heming Willis, 45.

The former couple was married from 1987 to 2000, and they have three children together — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The "Die Hard" actor married Heming in 2009 in Turks and Caicos. His daughters, Moore and her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, witnessed the ceremony. Willis and the British supermodel have since welcomed two daughters, Maybel and Evelyn.

Moore, 59, wrote that she was "honored" to call Heming family and a friend in a post dedicated to women who inspired her, which was shared in March 2021.

"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," she wrote.

"Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring."

When Willis and Heming decided to renew their vows in 2019 to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple "wouldn’t do it without" Moore.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first," Heming told Us Weekly at the time.

"I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there."

In March, Willis' family shared he was diagnosed with aphasia and was "stepping away" from acting. The statement was written on behalf of Heming, Moore and his daughters.

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," the statement said.