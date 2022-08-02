‘Rocky’ lands spinoff: A look at Hollywood reboots, recasting and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Hollywood gets something right, it tends to do it again.

We've seen many successful revivals and reboots, including "Doctor Who," "Gilmore Girls" and "Veronica Mars." But getting a reboot right requires a careful balance.

Brand expert Evan Nierman, founder of Red Banyan PR, told Fox News Digital why studios like to revisit familiar stories and characters.

"Stray too far from the original, and you risk angering or alienating legions of devoted fans. When studios get this right, and find ways to artfully combine nostalgia with novelty, they can rake in billions," he said.

"'Jurassic World' has been one such success, literally and figuratively creating a media franchise of epic proportions," Nierman continued. "‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has thrilled audiences with groundbreaking footage and aerial stunts while also packing in numerous storyline and visual references to the original."

So get ready to get nostalgic. Here is a look at what's in the works in Hollywood.

‘Drago’

The Drago spinoff is controversial, and "Rocky" creator and star Sylvester Stallone has made it clear he's not happy about it. Dolph Lundgren is set to star in the role he made famous in the 1980s, but it's technically still in development. Lundgren says there is "no approved script," "no deals in place" and "no director" attached to the project.

"I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor," he clarified.

Lundgren claimed the recent news was a press leak, however the series has been previously discussed by Lundgren and others.

"By the way, I think there’s some talk about doing a whole spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you may get more of that," Lundgren told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

Writer Robert Lawton also spoke to Variety about the series after news was announced he was attached to the project.

"I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I’m approaching it as an enormous fan of the ‘Rocky’ franchise, who happens to be a screenwriter," Lawton told the outlet.

Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram over the weekend, expressing his frustration with the expansion project.

"ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me…" he wrote on Instagram. "I APOLOGIZE to the FANS, I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites…" Stallone added.

‘Criminal Minds’

Paramount+ confirmed in July that there will be a 10-episode reboot of "Criminal Minds." The project will include key actors from the original series, including Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster.

"For 15 seasons, ‘Criminal Minds’ was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly," Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series said in a statement.

"The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+ … The whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences."

Production is set to begin Aug. 21 for the series, according to Deadline.

‘Fatal Attraction’

Paramount+ is revisiting the psychosexual thriller film "Fatal Attraction" in a television series format. Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson will be joined by Amanda Peet.

The series will showcase a modern take on the themes of marriage and infidelity, according to Deadline.

‘Hocus Pocus’

Fans will get to see Bette Midler, 76, Sarah Jessica Parker , 57, and Kathy Najimy, 65, reprise their roles as the trio of witches made famous in the 1993 comedy "Hocus Pocus."

The witches have returned to Salem and are on the hunt for children after someone lit the Black Flame Candle once again.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," according to the film's description. "Now it is up to three high school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

A production source claimed fans would "not be disappointed" by the Disney sequel.

"Bette's energy is the same as when she starred in the original. If anything, she raises the stakes," the source told People magazine.

"'Hocus Pocus' fans will not be disappointed," the insider added. "All of their favorite characters from the first movie return and then some."

"Hocus Pocus 2" will be available to stream Sept. 30.

‘Yellowstone’

"Yellowstone" is getting another spinoff, this time in the form of a prequel.

Titled "1923," it will follow the next two generations of the Dutton family in events that occur after the original "Yellowstone" prequel "1883."

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are set to star in "1923."

A release date has not been given for the show.

‘That 70s Show'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are set to make appearances in the "That 70s Show" spinoff "That 90s Show." The two first met on the set of the sitcom before marrying in 2015.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on "That 70s Show," told Variety. "It's all the same folks that made 'That ‘70s Show,’ so it was pretty bizarre."

The spinoff series will follow characters Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti's daughter as she visits her grandparents for the summer.

Kunis and Kutcher will be joined by Topher Grace (Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna) and Wilmer Valderrama for guest appearances.

‘Frasier’

Filming for the "Frasier" reboot is tentatively set for this fall, according to the sitcom's star Kelsey Grammer. The actor starred in the original series, which ran from 1993 until 2004.

"We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier,’ and it looks pretty good," the actor shared during a July 4 episode of "The Talk." "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried. So, you know, I'm happy."

Grammer first began talking about rebooting "Frasier" in 2017, but Paramount+ didn't pick up the series until early 2021.

‘Flintstones’

A reboot of the '90s cartoon "The Flintstones" is in development, according to Variety. The new cartoon, titled "Bedrock," will be set 20 years after the original and follow the same characters.

Elizabeth Banks is on board to voice Pebbles Flintstone as she begins her adult life.

"Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable, and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really."

A release date for the series has not been announced.