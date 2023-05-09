Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Beverly D’Angelo, Al Pacino share ‘unique and profound’ relationship 19 years after split

'Christmas Vacation' star Beverly D'Angelo first met Al Pacino in 1996

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Beverly D'Angelo is reflecting on her "unique" relationship with Al Pacino. 

The "Christmas Vacation" star took to her Instagram Monday to share an inside look of her and the "Scent of a Woman" actor’s intimate moments, including rare photos of their twin children. 

"My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents – and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed, (for us at least)," D’Angelo wrote on her social media caption.

The 71-year-old actress continued to reminisce on her and Pacino’s love and said in 1997 he told her, "I want you to be the mother of my children."

al pacino beverly dangelo split photo

Beverly D'Angelo opens up about her love affair and having twins with Al Pacino. (Getty Images/Instagram)

Although D’Angelo pointed out that she "avoided" playing the "role" of mother her whole life, she said she was "deeply in love" with Pacino and was "one hundred percent in."

Beverly D'Angelo twin photos

Beverly D'Angelo reminisces on falling "deeply in love" and having children with ex Al Pacino. (Instagram)

Opening up about her experience with In vitro fertilization, or IVF, she then continued her candid video with a photo montage of her twins with Pacino.

Beverly D'Angelo Al Pacino with twins

Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino never got married, but they had two children together, twins Olivia and Anton, who are now 22 years old. The couple split up in 2004. (Instagram)

D’Angelo and Pacino never got married, but they had two children together: twins Olivia and Anton, who are now 22 years old. The couple split up in 2004.

Beverly D'Angelo Al Pacino with twins

Beverly D'Angelo and Al Pacino with their twins. (Instagram)

After their relationship got "complicated," D’Angelo went on to say that the "power" of love for their children was the "basis for resolving any conflicts and creating a new history as co-parents, leading individual lives separately but always intertwined as a family."

"As for me and Al, it is a unique and profound friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now of doing it our way, and there you have it," she concluded her video.

Beverly D'Angelo and Al Pacino

Beverly D'Angelo and Al Pacino at premiere of "The Insider," in New York City, November 1999. (Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

Before her relationship with Pacino, D’Angelo was married to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. The two eloped in the early 1980s

D’Angelo unexpectedly met and fell in love with Pacino. She said when she first told her husband she was in love with Pacino he wasn’t jealous, but he balked at the idea of her being with an actor. 

Beverly D'Angelo with twins

Anton James Pacino, Olivia Pacino, Beverly D'Angelo and Courtney D'Angelo. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"He went, 'An actor? No, no, not an actor.' And I said, 'I really love him, and we're talking about having kids, and he thinks it's crazy that I'm married, and now I'm thinking it is too,'" D’Angelo told People in December 2022.

But after she explained it was "The Godfather" actor, he said, "’Al Pacino, he's fantastic. I love him. We divorce!'"

D’Angelo added, "It was a great love match." 

