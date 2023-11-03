Al Pacino, 83, ordered to pay $30K a month in child support to 29-year-old girlfriend

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have officially reached an agreement in the custody case for their 5-month-old son, Roman.

The documents for the case, filed Nov. 2, were obtained by Fox News Digital, and in those documents, it was revealed that Pacino had agreed to pay Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support for Roman. He received visitation rights for the child, while Alfallah was given primary physical custody.

The child support amount was based on Pacino's reported base annual income of $2.5 million, although it is subject to change based on any major fluctuations in his income. Regardless of his earnings in any given year, $90,000 is the maximum monthly payment he would be ordered to make.

AL PACINO, 83, AND GIRLFRIEND REACH AGREEMENT ON CUSTODY OF INFANT SON

Pacino will also provide Roman with health insurance and is responsible for all medical bills not covered by insurance. As the child gets older, he will also pay for extracurricular activities. Additionally, he agreed to pay $110,000 to help Alfallah move into a new residence and to pay $15,000 yearly into an account for Roman.

AL PACINO'S 29-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND: WHO IS NOOR ALFALLAH?

The documents note that the agreement on the amount for the child support was reached "in the interests of a peaceful resolution and consistent with their desire to maintain an amicable relationship for the best interest of their minor child." It was explained that Alfallah "contends that guideline child support should be higher than the compromised figure" while Pacino "contends that guideline child support should be lower than the compromised figure" based on the other financial contributions he's making for the child.

Pacino and Alfallah will share legal custody while Alfallah will have primary physical custody. He will get visitation, and they will work together to make plans for holidays.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

They both agreed not to discuss anything regarding the custody case in front of Roman, and to avoid making any "derogatory or disparaging remarks" about each other in front of him. Pacino agreed to pay Alfallah's legal fees up to $20,000.

A representative for Pacino told Fox News Digital last week that Pacino and Alfallah are still in a relationship.

Previous court documents revealed that Pacino and Alfallah are living at separate residences while raising their son.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pacino and Alfallah welcomed Roman in June. The baby boy is the 29-year-old's first child and Pacino's fourth. Pacino has three kids from previous relationships: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant, and twins with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Alfallah, a film producer who has previously had relationships with Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, and Pacino have been together since 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.