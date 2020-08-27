Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together, reveal unique name: ‘We are floating with love'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter has arrived!

This is the couple’s first child together. Bloom, 43, has a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry, 35, and her fiance first announced their daughter’s birth via UNICEF’s Instagram account. The couple serves as Goodwill Ambassadors for the foundation.

They shared a black and white image of the “Firework” singer and English actor holding onto the newborn’s hand. They didn’t, however, show their daughter’s face.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” they wrote announcing their daughter’s clever name.

Perry previously hinted at her newborn’s moniker with the release of her song “Daisies.”

In a statement, the couple said, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” Perry and Bloom added.

The couple then brought awareness to the health care crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many pregnant women and newborns dying “mostly from preventable causes.”

“As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” the “American Idol” judge and “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wrote.

As a result, the couple created a donation page to help mothers get “access to quality healthcare.”

“In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival,” Perry and Bloom said. “We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.”

Earlier in the month, the now father of two dished on his excitement as well as his son’s excitement about the arrival of Daisy.

"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl," the actor said on "The Tonight Show.”

Bloom continued: "I hope she's going to love me as much as I'm going to love her."

"[Flynn has] a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister, so he's excited too," the proud father shared.