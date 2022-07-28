Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow tells Hailey Bieber celebrity children have to 'work twice as hard' in Hollywood

Bieber, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, agreed with Paltrow's statements on Hollywood nepotism

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
Gwyneth Paltrow believes the children of Hollywood's most famous and wealthiest celebrities must "work twice as hard" to make it in the film industry. 

Speaking to Hailey Bieber, wife of celebrity Justin Bieber, on an episode of her show "Who's in My Bathroom," the 49-year-old actress talked about her career, and the topic of nepotism came up. Paltrow's father is deceased director Bruce Paltrow, and her mother is actress Blythe Danner, and her godfather is legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. 

"As the child of someone, you get access that other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," she told Bieber while making a mint chocolate chip smoothie in a video released on Wednesday. "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good."

"Nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn't know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make," she continued.

Gwyneth Paltrow joined Hailey Bieber on her YouTube show to make smoothies and discuss her life and career in Hollywood. 

Gwyneth Paltrow joined Hailey Bieber on her YouTube show to make smoothies and discuss her life and career in Hollywood.  (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, concurred with Paltrow's sentiment, adding, "I need to hear this today."The "Shallow Hal" actress is the founder of Goop, a wellness and lifestyle company she founded in 2008. Her comments received backlash on social media from individuals who believed her advice was out of touch. 

In the past, Paltrow has been criticized for her privileged background after she claimed in July 2011 that she would rather "smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin" and then doubled down on her statement four years later.

