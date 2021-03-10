Demi Moore praises ex-husband Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming in glowing Instagram post

Demi Moore wrote a glowing shout-out to Emma Heming, the wife of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

The star marked International Women’s Day earlier this week by shouting out a pair of women who she finds particularly inspiring. One of them was Heming, who married the "Die Hard" actor in 2009 after he split with Moore in 2000.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," Moore wrote on Instagram. "Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume."

The star highlighted Heming’s recent CocoBaba skincare line before concluding her praise-filled post about her ex’s wife.

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," Moore ended.

The pair have grown close over the years thanks in large part to having to co-parent their kids. Moore and Willis share daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29 and Tallulah, 27. Meanwhile, Willis also shares 8-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn with Heming.

Earlier this year, Willis reunited with Heming after spending the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho quarantining with Demi and their daughters. While the decision raised some eyebrows at the time, it was reported that Heming had planned to join her husband in Idaho along with their young kids.

During their time in quarantine, Willis and Moore participated in a number of family activities with their daughters including a "paint night," dance parties and family photoshoots.

An insider previously told People magazine that Heming has "no issues" with Willis self-isolating with Moore and his daughters.

"Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family," a family source told the magazine. "There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids."