Bruce Willis
Published

Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, 'stepping away' from acting, family reveals

Actor's family says his cognitive abilities have been affected

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting as he battles a health diagnosis, his family revealed Wednesday.

The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, the family announced on social media.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement read.

American actor Bruce Willis and his wife, model Emma Heming.

American actor Bruce Willis and his wife, model Emma Heming. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

It continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, written on behalf of his wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

News of the "Die Hard" actor's diagnosis comes a little over a week after his 67th birthday.

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis. Bruce's family says his cognitive abilities have been affected by his diagnosis.

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis. Bruce's family says his cognitive abilities have been affected by his diagnosis. (Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)

Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore recently sent him a special birthday message on Instagram. The post featured a picture of Moore with Willis. "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family," Moore captioned the image of the former couple, adding a white heart emoji. 

Moore and Willis for how they’ve remained friends since their divorce. The exes were married from 1987 to 2000. They share three daughters together: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28.

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 

(L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

Willis remarried in 2009 to Emma Hemming and has two young daughters: Mabel, 9 and Evelyn, 7. 

In 2020, Moore, Willis and their daughters quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore previously said during an interview with Naomi Campbell. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."

Moore and Willis were later joined by the actor's wife, Emma Hemming.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the "Motherless Brooklyn" Arrivals during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in New York City. 

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the "Motherless Brooklyn" Arrivals during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in New York City.  (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center)

"My daughters love their little sisters and for me, our family, regardless what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore reflected. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending