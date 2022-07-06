Celebrities get real about plastic surgery: 'Good plastic surgery, you can't tell'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrity plastic surgery has long been a taboo subject, but stars are starting to speak out about the work they have or haven't had done.

From Busy Philipps, who claims she's never had any work done, to Heidi Montag Pratt, who once had 10 procedures in one day, celebrities go to extremes.

As for which procedures celebrities are having done, Dr. Paul S. Nassif, M.D., F.A.C.S and star of "Botched!" explained to Fox News Digital that the focus now is on the eyes.

"The eyes were the new lips since everyone was wearing masks," Dr. Nassif said.

Besides eyelid rejuvenation, Nassif noted other common celebrity procedures include deep plane face-lifts or deep plane face- and neck-lifts. He emphasized that the look is "very natural."

"Good plastic surgery, you can't tell. Very important to know," Nassif said.

Here are some celebrity plastic surgery confessions.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps recently insisted she has not had any plastic surgery done.

"People have actually accused me of work," she recalled before saying she's had "no Botox, no fillers."

While Philipps said she has "no judgement" toward women who get plastic surgery, she doesn't particularly like when young women experiment with it.

"I get disappointed when very young women start to f--- with their faces," Philipps said during an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

"My face as a teenager and my face today is totally different because of having children, the hormones, losing and gaining weight, working out. Structurally, I can’t even explain to you how different I look now."

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of having all kinds of work done, including a face transplant. The "Kardashians" star shot down the rumor during the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion with Andy Cohen.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," Kardashian explained.

"Everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it?" Kardashian added. "You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Khloe recently thanked her plastic surgeon for her "perfect" nose job after Kanodia wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Tyra Banks

Model Tyra Banks admitted to having her nose done in an interview with People magazine in 2018.

"I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," Banks explained. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."

However, Banks doesn't think women should be judged for getting work done.

"Fix it or flaunt it — I think women should be able to do both," she admitted.

"There is a boundary line, either you’re supernatural or you live at the plastic surgeon. It’s OK to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging."

Heidi Montag Pratt

Heidi Montag Pratt infamously had 10 procedures done the same day in 2010 at the age of 23. The procedures included a nose job revision, mini brow-lift, breast augmentation revision, liposuction and chin reduction.

At the time, Montag told People magazine she had never felt "more beautiful and sexier." However, looking back on it, Montag admitted she was "too young" to make those decisions regarding her looks.

"I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision and was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet," Montag told Cosmopolitan. "I was just really self-involved at the time — like so many young people — but I was also on TV, where every perceived flaw is amplified. I think I looked in the mirror a little too much. I wish I had waited and not made a decision so young because I have long-term health complications."

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore doesn't plan on having anything done to her face while she ages.

"I've never done anything to my face, and I would like to try to not to. Never say never," Barrymore said once on her show. "The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, [and] I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday.

"We're going to age, things are going to go south, and it's OK. It's a part of life."

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale had a nose job in 2007. Despite claiming it was done to correct breathing issues at the age of 20, the "High School Musical" star faced backlash in the media.

She opened up about the criticism in a post to her website in 2021.

"Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now," Tisdale wrote. "When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it.

"It’s taken years for me to process this experience — an experience that I didn’t think was that big of a deal either," she added.

Megan Fox

While Megan Fox is an advocate of letting women decide if they want to have work done, the actress does recommend going to therapy before going under the knife.

"I would encourage anyone to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin. The surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you," Fox told Allure magazine in 2010.

"If, then, you feel, 'This is something that I want to do,' then do it. It’s amazing that we have the technology to do the stuff that we do."