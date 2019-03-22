Demi Moore attends ex Bruce Willis' vow renewal to wife Emma Heming

So sweet! Ten years after they first said "I Do," Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming have renewed their vows.

Heming, 40, went on Instagram on Thursday to share the milestone with her followers.

"We said, we do, again, 10 years later 💞💍 #happyanniversarymylove," she captioned a photo of the pair kissing.

BRUCE WILLIS DISHES ON HIS MARRIAGE TO EMMA HEMING

On her Instagram Story, Heming shared more snapshots from the couple's vow renewal, including a family photo which showed Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore in attendance. According to People magazine, Moore, 56, was also at Willis, 64, and Heming's nuptials 10 years ago.

Also pictured were Moore and Willis' children — Rumer, 30, and Scout, 27. The former couple — who called it quits in 2000 — share 25-year-old daughter Tallulah as well. It is unclear if she attended.

BRUCE WILLIS AND DEMI MOORE REUNITE FOR DAUGHTER RUMER'S 30TH BIRTHDAY

"Papa and Stepmama got married again 10 years later!!! So happy I was able to be here and celebrate with the crew. I love you both so much," Rumer, who also shared the family photo on her own Instagram account, wrote.

Meanwhile, Heming and Willis' daughters — 6-year-old Mabel and 4-year-old Evelyn — were flower girls, according to Heming's behind-the-scenes photographs.

Heming and Willis tied the knot back in 2009 in a small, private ceremony at the "Die Hard" star's home in Parrot Cay in the Turks & Caicos Islands.